The Charleston Southern men's basketball team has accepted a bid to play in the CollegeInsider.com postseason tournament.
CSU's first-round opponent, location and game time, along with the complete CIT field, will be announced on Selection Sunday.
"Our team is very thankful for the opportunity to play in the 2019 CIT," CSU head coach Barclay Radebaugh said Tuesday. "We are so excited that this team gets to continue to play. It is always a goal of ours to position ourselves for postseason opportunities. We are certainly looking forward to the challenge ahead and plan on playing our very best."
The Buccaneers finished the season 17-15 after advancing to the semifinals of the Big South Conference tournament for the first time since 2013. CSU has won 10 of its last 14 games behind all-conference selection Christian Keeling and all-freshman guard Dontrell Shuler.
CSU will be participating in the postseason for just the fourth time in program history. The Bucs previously have competed in the NCAA Tournament (1997) and the National Invitation Tournament (2013, 2015).
The Bucs' appearance in the CIT marks the eighth consecutive season a Big South member will be competing in the postseason event.
The 32-team CIT field is made up of non-Power 5 programs who were not selected to participate in the NCAA or NIT. All games are played on campus sites.