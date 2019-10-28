Charleston Southern was the hottest team in the Big South Conference over the final month of last season. That could bode well for the Buccaneers this year as they start the basketball season with 11 players back from that team.

Charleston Southern coach Barclay Radebaugh believes his team is capable of contending for the conference title, despite the loss of guard Christian Keeling. Keeling, who scored more than 1,500 career points in three seasons at CSU, graduated in the spring and is playing his final season of eligibility at North Carolina.

“We love Christian and we are thankful for the three years he gave us,” Radebaugh said. “We are very proud that he is a CSU alum. But we will move on. We return 11 players and we feel like we have a chance to be very competitive.”

After a slow start last season, the Bucs won 10 of their last 13 regular-season games to finish 18-16 overall. They knocked off Winthrop in the first round of the conference tournament before bowing out to eventual champion Radford in the semifinals.

Plenty of talent and experience returns this season, led by junior wing Phlandrous Fleming, who averaged 12.5 points per game. Guards Dontrell Shuler (10.9 ppg) and Deontaye Buskey (37 percent from three-point range) give Radebaugh a veteran backcourt.

“We will be fine offensively with the guys that we have returning, guys like Phlan, Buskey and Shuler who have been contributors in the past,” Radebaugh said. “People forget that Phlan was a top 15 player in our league as a freshman. He was hurt early last year but he is certainly a top player in the Big South. He’s healthy and determined this year.

“Shuler is as strong and physical a guard as there is in mid-major basketball and Buskey can handle the ball and shoot very well.”

Junior Sean Price and sophomore Duncan LeXander also return as wing players and will be factors. The team’s only senior is guard Nate Louis, who shot 46 percent from beyond the arc last season.

In the paint, junior Ty Jones (7.8 ppg) returns at 6-6, along with 6-8 sophomore Sadarius Bowser.

The roster has four newcomers, all freshmen. Terence Porter, a versatile 6-8 player, and 6-3 guard Malik Battle will contend for playing time, but Radebaugh says no freshman will be forced into action as has happened in the past.

“It’s so nice to have freshmen that we can bring along the proper way and not have to rush them out there when they aren’t quite ready,” said Radebaugh, now in his 15th season at CSU. “In the past we’ve had to run out guys like Christian and Phlan and Buskey as freshman because we needed them out there.”

The Bucs open the season Nov. 5 against Columbia International. The schedule includes road trips to top-ranked Michigan State and to Dayton.

CSU Men's Basketball Schedule

Nov. 5 Columbia Intl. 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 8 at N.C. A&T 7 p.m.

Nov. 12 Furman 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 16 at Dayton 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Michigan St. 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 23 Southern Utah 11:30 a.m.*

Nov. 24 TBA*

Dec. 3 at Missouri 8 p.m.

Dec. 7 N.C. Central 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 16 at James Madison 7 p.m.

Dec. 21 at Eastern Kentucky 7 p.m.

Dec. 28 Piedmont Intl. 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 2 USC Upstate 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 4 at Hampton 6 p.m.

Jan. 8 Longwood 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 11 UNC Asheville 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 16 at Campbell 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 at High Point 2 p.m.

Jan. 23 Presbyterian 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 25 at Gardner-Webb 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 30 Winthrop 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 1 at Radford 4 p.m.

Feb. 6 at Longwood 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 Hampton 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 10 at USC Upstate 6 p.m.

Feb. 13 High Point 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 15 at UNC Asheville 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 20 Campbell 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 27 Gardner-Webb 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 29 at Presbyterian 4 p.m.

Mar. 3 Big South Tourney TBA

*at East Tennessee State