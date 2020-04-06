Charleston Southern basketball coach: Coronavirus 'life-changing' for players, coaches

The spread of the coronavirus is disrupting lives across the world. Social distancing guidelines are in place to slow the spread of the virus with hopes that life can return to normal in the next few months.

From professional to college, from high schools to recreation and travel leagues, the sports world has been put on hold for the foreseeable future.

The challenges faced in all walks of life are a major test in dealing with adversity. For Charleston Southern men’s basketball coach Barclay Radebaugh, adversity has been ongoing since last fall.

After entering the 2019-20 campaign full of hope and promise, the Buccaneers struggled through an injury-plagued season that left them with just six scholarship players by the end of the year.

“Facing obstacles beyond our control, we had to chose whether to continue the fight or just get through the season,” said Radebaugh, whose team finished with a 14-18 record. “Thankfully our team galvanized and began to fight for each other. They developed a real sincere love for each other and every victory we had was uncommonly sweet.

“God had a different plan for us and that was to grow this team in a way that will allow them to become better men, better husbands and better fathers in the future. It was a life-changing experience for our players and for our coaches.”

For the players and coaches, the end of the season was in many ways a welcome relief. The players were physically tired and emotionally drained. Radebaugh himself was looking forward to unwinding a bit before diving into spring and summer recruiting. Then the coronavirus reached the United States and life was disrupted again.

With the cessation of all athletic activities, the recruiting aspect of college sports has changed dramatically in all sports. In normal times, Radebaugh and his staff would spend spring and summer traveling to AAU tournaments across the country, seeking out future players. Recruiting nowadays is limited to telephone calls and hours of watching video.

“It’s a different world for all of us,” said Radebaugh, who has never offered a scholarship to a player that he has not seen play in person. “It’s all about having great communication with coaches and players and watching a lot of film. We are doing everything through phone and video, at least through May.

"There’s a lot of uncertainty in regards to June team camps. We’re hopeful that maybe by July we will have a little time to evaluate.”

Radebaugh says seeing prospects on video is helpful but nothing can replace seeing them play in person.

“It’s important to see how they perform in adverse situations, not just what we see on highlight videos,” he said. “We want to see how they interact with their teammates, with their coaches, with the officials. We want to see how they react when they miss a shot or experience some failure. We want to see their energy and their ability to lead their team.”

CSU’s Phlandrous Fleming, a first-team Big South all-conference selection, likely would not have been a Buccaneer if Radebaugh and former assistant B.J. McKie had not seen him play during an AAU tournament in Orlando, Florida.

“We were watching games on different courts and we saw this kid on a side court, not in the main games, that was just flying all over the floor and playing with great energy,” Radebaugh recalled. “That was Phlandrous, and if we had not taken a peek over to the side court, we would never have known who Phlandrous Fleming was. Things like that happen for kids all the time when coaches can see them play.”

And the current recruiting period isn't just affecting coaches. The prospects themselves are limited in their ability to showcase their talents. Radebaugh says the down time can be valuable.

“It allows for strong relationships to develop between coaches and players because so much time is spent on the phone now,” he said. “But I feel for the kids too. This is the time they really focus on getting better and everything has come to a halt. They can still do some individual work but this usually is their time to really elevate as a prospect.”

After a tumultuous season and uncertainty ahead, Radebaugh said he's handling things as best he can, and offered words of support and encouragement to others.

"This virus is another challenge that God has placed before us,” Radebaugh said. “The people of Charleston are strong and together we will fight to make life as normal as possible. We have to trust our leaders and trust in God. If we continue to love and care for each other, we will get through this. And, all of us will be better people for having survived this ordeal together.”