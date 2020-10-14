Charleston Southern basketball adds games at NC State, Duke

College basketball schedules for the upcoming season have changed considerably because of COVID-19.

For Charleston Southern, those changes include the addition of a pair of ACC opponents. Though the Bucs' new schedule won't be released until next week, The Post and Courier has learned that among the newly added contests will be a season opener at N.C. State on Nov. 25 and a game at Duke on Dec. 12.

CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said he could not comment on the schedule until it is official, but did express his excitement that there will be a college basketball season. The Bucs opened preseason practice on Wednesday.

“Here we go,” Radebaugh said. “Hey, we are thankful for every day that we get to practice and do what we love. We’re into the phase where we can go 20 hours a week and start to put things together. We’re just thankful to be practicing today and thankful that we have a veteran team.

“It feels normal, except for these masks, but we’re doing our testing, we’re following the protocols, and we are working hard to stay in the BBB (Bucs Basketball Bubble). We’re doing all the right things.”

Radebaugh said the conference is working on the league schedule with two options. One would have teams play a two-game series and one would be a traditional schedule.

“Whatever schedule they give us, we’ll go play,” Radebaugh said. “We have to be very pliable. We just have to go with the flow and just be thankful to have the opportunity to play. Tomorrow will take care of itself. We’ll play a ton of games and we’re going to take things one day at a time. We want to play. This group wants to play. We would play tomorrow.”

CSU returns four starters and a deep bench, led by Big South Player of the Year candidate Phlandrous Fleming, Jr. The 6-4 senior led the Bucs in scoring and rebounding last season and was voted the league’s best defensive player.

“We are really excited to get back to work,” Fleming said. “We still have to be safe and be disciplined in what we do but the positive is that we’re all together now. I think being able to play is so important. We weren’t sure we would have this opportunity so we’re very thankful.”