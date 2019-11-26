Charleston Southern baseball coach Adam Ward is stepping down after two years as head coach and seven years with the Buccaneers' program.

"I would like to thank Adam for his tireless work and commitment to our Buccaneer baseball program over the past seven years,” CSU Director of Athletics Jeff Barber said in a statement released Tuesday. “He has always represented our university with class and integrity and we wish him nothing but the very best in his new job. I look forward to working with George (Schaefer) as we continue to build our baseball program."

Schaefer was named interim head coach on Tuesday. He previously served as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at CSU.

Upon the departure of then head coach Stuart Lake in January of 2017 for a position at South Carolina, Ward was named the interim head coach of the Buccaneers for the 2017 season. He had served as CSU’s pitching coach for the previous four seasons. Ward was elevated to permanent head coach after the 2017 season by former athletic director Hank Small.

During his tenure at head coach, the Bucs advanced to the Big South postseason in both 2018 and 2019. CSU posted the most tournament wins since the 2000 season with wins over USC Upstate and Radford. Ward, who played at Clemson, was 64-100 overall in three seasons, 31-48 in Big South games.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity to spend the past eight years of my life working at a place as special as Charleston Southern,” said Ward, a Hanahan native. “The relationships formed with all of the coaches and players that I have had the privilege of working with day to day are priceless. The future is bright for Charleston Southern baseball for many reasons, but especially because of the talented group of players and coaches in this program. I am looking forward to following their success this spring."

Schaefer is a former pitcher at Charleston Southern (2009-13) and joined the CSU coaching staff in 2016 under Lake. He was retained as the pitching coach under Ward.

Barber said a national search for a new head coach will begin in the spring.