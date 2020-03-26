Charleston Southern athletic director sees new challenges ahead because of coronavirus

Although college athletics have been canceled for the remainder of the spring sports season, Charleston Southern athletic director Jeff Barber isn't slowing down.

Barber, who regularly attends home sporting events throughout the year, is focused on working inside his office these days. Now in his second year, Barber says there is plenty of work to be done in preparation for when athletic competition resumes.

“It’s business as usual as much as it can be,” Barber said this week. “The campus is closed but I still come in everyday and it allows me to catch up on some things that maybe I would put off until the summer.

"It’s not the way I want it. I would rather be watching our hard-working athletes and coaches compete for championships this spring. But this is a unique and different time so I’m just trying to make the most of it.”

Barber is working on a five-year strategic plan that includes capital improvements on facilities. He also is working with his administrative staff on developing and finalizing a hurricane plan. And Barber is responsible for future football scheduling, working to secure guarantee games with Power 5 schools. CSU will play at Arkansas this fall.

“If there is a silver lining, this time also allows me to meet with donors and work on fundraising projects as well,” Barber said. “We are continuing our weekly meetings with our senior administrative staff but we’re doing it by conference call now instead of in the office. We are trying to keep things moving forward in every aspect so that when we return to normalcy, we are ready.”

Barber also will be using the next three months to hire a head baseball coach. Currently, George Schaefer is the acting interim head coach. The Bucs were 7-12 at the time of the spring sports cancellation. Barber will post the opening on April 1 with an eye towards having a permanent coach by June 1.

“We want to make sure we find the best man to lead this program and certainly George will be considered for the position,” Barber said.

The decision to cancel athletics so early into the spring has raised the question of the future eligibility for senior athletes who were more or less deprived of their final year of competition. While granting an extra year of eligibility for those seniors affected seems easily done, Barber said schools like CSU will be hard pressed to handle the issue from a financial perspective.

“Scholarship renewal is the most difficult thing to navigate at this point,” he said. “First, we have to find out how many seniors actually want to come back. A lot of these kids have jobs lined up after this semester, some may be getting married. We don’t know how many want to return.

“Then you have incoming freshmen who may be getting scholarship money as well. There is only so much scholarship money set aside. And it will affect schools on our level a lot more than say the Power 5 schools. The hope is that the NCAA can aid in some of these financial matters to make it fair for schools at all levels.”

At some point, college athletics will resume. Barber said the recent pandemic will have long-lasting effects.

“After the 911 attacks, things changed a lot and there will be a new normal after this current situation,” he said. “Things will change and we have to be prepared for these types of situations. This is a different world we live in today. The situation is fluid so we’re all just trying to do the best we can to get through this and get back on the field.”

For those with an eye on the upcoming football season, CSU will open the season Sept. 5 at home against North Greenville.