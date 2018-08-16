When last seen as a member of the Lowcountry football community, JT Waters was leading Palmetto Christian Academy to a SCISA state championship.
Waters matriculated to Newberry College as he continued his playing days but finished up his eligibility last season. He has returned to his home in the Lowcountry, this time as a coach. Waters was hired as a defensive intern on Mark Tucker’s staff at Charleston Southern.
Waters, the son of current First Baptist head coach Johnny Waters, made his official debut at CSU’s annual media day on Thursday and expressed thanks for his opportunity to coach.
“I always knew I wanted to be a coach,” Waters said. “It’s kind of in my blood with pops being a head coach. He has always pushed me to do what I wanted to do and this has been my goal. I’ve always kind of known I wanted to do this.”
Waters worked with his dad at First Baptist as the Hurricanes rolled to a second straight SCISA Class AA state title last year. His dad also coached at Palmetto Christian during the championship season.
“It was fun,” Waters said. “Going through that whole ride with him was amazing. At the time, you don’t really think about it all but looking back it was such a great time. Not a lot of people get to experience things like that so it’s really cool.”
Though he wasn’t necessarily looking for any coaching help, Tucker met with Waters and his father during a summer prospect camp. First Baptist brought several athletes to campus, along with the father and son coaching duo.
“We sat down and talked about any opportunities we might have and I needed a defensive intern,” Tucker said. “I’ve been very pleased. He’s a worker. He’s not only a reflection of his family, with his dad being a coach, but also what he received as a player at Newberry. I’ve been very impressed with him.”
Waters is working with outside linebackers and says he learns something new every day, which will make him better as a coach. He is hoping to make college coaching a career.
“I know I like the college level a lot,” Waters says. “I love the high school aspect as well but I feel like college coaching is where I want to be. I’m very happy to be here and I am excited about my future here at CSU.”
As for preseason camp, Tucker has been pleased with the attitude of his team through the first two weeks.
“Our mindset has been great,” he said. “I am about the daily process and we don’t get too far ahead of ourselves. We take care of us. We’re showing a lot of progress in a lot of areas.”
Tucker also indicated that redshirt junior London Johnson is the starting quarterback and sees improvement from backup Jack Chambers.
The Buccaneers will hold a scrimmage on Saturday night as they continue to prepare for their season opener Sept. 1 at Florida.