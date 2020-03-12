Charleston's Volvo Car Open canceled due to coronavirus threat

Bob Moran tried everything he could to keep the Volvo Car Open alive. He even considered playing Charleston's annual stop on the WTA Tour with no fans in the stands alongside the green-clay courts on Daniel Island.
But in the end, concerns over the global coronavirus pandemic were too much to overcome.
The Volvo Car Open announced Thursday that its tournament, the largest women's only pro tennis event in North America, will not be played this year. It was set for April 4-12 and ready to celebrate its 20th year in Charleston.
"Devastated," is how Moran, the tournament's director and president, described the reaction of VCO staff.
“The team here at the Volvo Car Open, which includes staff, partners, sponsors and more than 300 volunteers, is absolutely devastated that we had to cancel the 2020 Volvo Car Open,” Moran said in a statement. “We took time today to understand all of our options, one of which was playing without fans as we know the players who were still in the United States wanted to play.
"It was important for us to see if that was feasible as we recognize that playing tennis is their livelihood and we wanted to support them as much as possible. The health situation is simply moving too fast and affecting all events across the world. Ultimately we needed to make a decision that was in the best interest of all involved. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this terrible virus and hoping for a quick recovery across the globe.”
The decision leaves Charleston without one of the signature sporting events on its calendar for 2020. The Volvo Car Open brings in players, fans and media from around the world, and was set to receive some 60 hours of live coverage on the Tennis Channel to 152 countries around the globe.
The economic impact of the Volvo Car Open is considerable at an estimated $30 million per year. The week-long tournament usually brings in about 90,000 spectators and is responsible for about 2,500 hotel-room nights during the week, Moran said.
Moran and tournament manager Eleanor Adams had assembled one of the deepest fields in VCO history, with defending champion Madison Keys and five of the top 10 players on the WTA Tour in No. 1 Ash Barty, No. 2 Simona Halep, No. 4 Sofia Kenin, No. 7 Kiki Bertens and No. 8 Belinda Bencic.
But events moved quickly in the tennis world with the advent of the coronavirus.
The combined men's and women's event in Indian Wells, California, probably the biggest tournament in tennis outside the four majors, was canceled over the weekend. On Thursday, another combined event, the Miami Open was canceled, and the ATP announced that the men's tour will be suspended for six weeks.
"The Volvo Car Open has been monitoring the evolving COVID-19 pandemic over the past several weeks and working diligently with all of our partners to develop policies and procedures for the overall health of our players, fans, partners, staff and volunteers during their visit to Charleston," the VCO said in a statement.
"Unfortunately with the worldwide concern of the spread of the coronavirus, the decision to cancel the Miami Open and the travel advisory issued by the WTA Tour for players, based upon travel restrictions on Europe, we cannot move forward with the 2020 Volvo Car Open, scheduled for April 4–12. We took the day to explore a variety of event scenarios, including hosting our tournament with only essential staff. However, as we are a global sporting event, this scenario is not possible."
The Associated Press reported Thursday that a spokeswoman for the WTA Tour said the organization is not moving to suspend its tournaments for six weeks the men's tour did.