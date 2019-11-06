Ashleigh Barty, the No. 1 women’s tennis player in the world and reigning French Open champion, will play in the 2020 Volvo Car Open in April on Daniel Island.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the momentum in 2020. I’m thrilled to add the Volvo Car Open to my tournament schedule and return to Charleston, one of my favorite places to play and visit,” Barty said.

Barty is coming off of an eventful weekend at the Women’s Tennis Association Finals in China. She won the tournament and cashed out with $4.42 million, the largest single prize in WTA history.

Prior to that, she won a title earlier this year in Miami and another title in Birmingham, Ala. She also reached the finals in tournaments in Sydney and Beijing, and captured her first Grand Slam championship with a win at the French Open.

“It has been an incredible season,” the 23-year-old Australian said. “I am so proud of what my team and I have been able to accomplish this year.”

With her commitment to the Charleston tournament, Barty joins one of Volvo’s most competitive pools in recent years.

Sloane Stephens, the No. 23 ranked player in the world, committed to the tournament last month. And before her, fellow American Madison Keys, the 2019 VCO champ, announced she would defend her crown.

Others who have committed to the tournament include first-timer and reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and 2018 VCO champion Kiki Bertens.

“This will be an opportunity for our fans to see for themselves what an incredibly talented, tenacious and likeable competitor Ash Barty is,” said Eleanor Adams, the tournament manager for Volvo. “It’s an honor for us to welcome her back to our tournament — this time as the number one player in the world.”

The Volvo Car Open will be played April 4-12 and mark its 20th year on Daniel Island. Hilton Head was home to the event, then the Family Circle Cup, from 1973 to 2000.

For tickets and other information, go to volvocaropen.com or call 843-856-7900.