The Volvo Car Open has added 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and No. 12-ranked Elise Mertens to the field for the WTA tournament set for March 30-April 7 next year on Daniel Island.
Ostapenko was a 2017 finalist at the Volvo Car Open, and Mertens will be making her Charleston debut. The field for the 2019 VCO now includes seven of the world’s top 25 tennis players, including Caroline Wozniacki, Sloane Stephens, Kiki Bertens, Julia Goerges and Madison Keys.
“Both Jelena and Elise are welcome additions to our 2019 field,” said Eleanor Adams, Volvo Car Open tournament manager. “Jelena had a fantastic run the first time she played in Charleston, and with Elise’s sensational season, we’re really looking forward to watching their talents on display come April.”
Currently ranked World No. 22, Ostapenko kicked off her 2018 season by making the finals of the Miami Open, a WTA premier mandatory event. With her success in Miami, she achieved a career-high ranking of No. 5. From there, the 21-year-old reached the semifinals in Wimbledon and the quarterfinals in Stuttgart, Rome and Eastbourne.
In her Volvo Car Open debut, Ostapenko reached the Charleston finals, losing to Daria Kasatkina in the first all-teen WTA final in nine years. Immediately following her success in Charleston, she captured her first Grand Slam title at the 2017 French Open. She became the first Latvian player to win a Grand Slam tournament and the first unseeded women’s champion at the French Open since 1933.
“I fought my way to the Volvo Car Open finals in 2017 and didn’t get the title I wanted, so I’m eager to return and give it all I’ve got,” said Ostapenko.
The 23-year-old Mertens won three titles in 2018 and reached the fourth round in the French Open and US Open and the semifinals of the Australian Open this year, her best Grand Slam finish to date.
The Belgian qualified for the WTA Elite Trophy tournament for the first time in her career. Mertens held a 14-2 record on clay this season, losing only twice on the surface, both times to No. 1 Simona Halep.
“I had an incredible season and I am already looking forward to playing again next year and adding the Volvo Car Open to my 2019 schedule,” said Mertens. “I’ve only heard great things about the tournament and I am excited to explore Charleston and meet new fans.”
Three players in the Volvo Car Open’s current field are also Grand Slam champions, including Wozniacki (Australian Open), Stephens (U.S. Open) and Ostapenko (French Open).
A limited number of special holiday packages are currently on sale for the Volvo Car Open. For more information on the tournament and ticket options, visit volvocaropen.com or call 800 677-2293.