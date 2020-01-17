If Caroline Dolehide seemed to have Shelby Rogers' number the last two years, Dolehide lost it on Friday in the qualifying tournament finals for next week's Australian Open.

Rogers needed only 84 minutes to hand No. 30 seed Dolehide a 6-4, 6-4 loss in Melbourne, Australia, to earn a berth in the main draw of the year's first Grand Slam tournament.

"I’m very excited to get through three matches here in Melbourne," Rogers said. "I feel healthy, strong and happy to be back competing at a good level. I served really well today. I think I won 100 percent (13 of 13) of my first serve points in the second set."

The victory is a relief for the 27-year-old Rogers after a pair of losses to Dolehide in the last two years when everything seemed to go wrong for the Charleston touring tennis professional.

In 2018 at Indian Wells, Calif., an injured Rogers completed a three-set loss in the first round to Dolehide only to be sidelined for more than a year with a knee injury. When Rogers squared off against Dolehide in last fall's opening round of qualifying at the U.S. Open, Rogers retired one game into the second set after losing the first set, 7-6.

"Yes, it was nice to not be injured playing against Caroline today, and I was able to bring a consistent level to close out the match," Rogers said. "(I am) looking forward to being in the main draw where I think I belong."

Friday's victory not only advanced Rogers to the first round of the Australian Open main draw, it assured her of at least a $90,000 payoff in the main draw, in addition to her earnings from the qualifying tournament.

Currently ranked No. 155 in the world, the points from the qualifying success should also give Rogers' ranking a small boost. The main draw will begin on Monday.

Three consecutive straight-set wins in qualifying was good news for Rogers, who had struggled to return to her former top 50 form since the long layoff after the injury at Indian Wells in 2018.

Rogers' only problem this time against the 5-10, 21-year-old Dolehide came when she was broken in the second game of the second set. That problem didn't last long as Rogers won the next four games for a 4-2 advantage. She held service at love to take a 5-3 lead, then closed out the match with a winner at double match point in the 20th game of the match.

The first set had similar results as Rogers turned a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead. Rogers made good on her second set point with a booming serve down the middle that Dolehide returned long with a forehand.

The key to the match for Rogers was going 30 for 35 on her first-service points. Rogers had a 20-18 edge in winners, and committed only 13 unforced errors to 25 for Dolehide. Rogers also out-aced the powerful Dolehide, 4-3.

