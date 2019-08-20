If Shelby Rogers ever draws hard-hitting Caroline Dolehide as an opponent again, the Charleston tennis pro might want to surrender.

As ESPN's Pam Shriver told Dolehide on Tuesday, "She hates playing you."

Rogers and Dolehide have met twice in their careers. Rogers suffered an injury in their first match 17 months ago, and on Tuesday was forced to retire during their second meeting.

In the first round of the U.S. Open's qualifying tournament in New York on Tuesday, the match ended with Rogers calling for the medics after losing the first set and the opening game of the second set, an official 7-6 (3), 1-0, retirement for the 26-year-old touring professional.

After crying on her bench, Rogers went through the customary match retirement scene with the chair umpire and her opponent.

"I was surprised," Dolehide told Shriver. "I was still locked into the match. That's too bad. I hope she has a speedy recovery.

"I heard her say she was dizzy. I think that's just to call out the physio. That knee thing actually happened in my match against her one and a half years ago."

Shriver commented that Rogers' coach, Marc Lucero, had told her it wasn't the knee this time.

This obviously was a heartbreaking moment for Rogers, who in Indian Wells, Calif., finished a three-set losing match against Dolehide despite an obvious knee injury, but then sat out for more than a year with the knee injury that required surgery.

Rogers is currently ranked No. 298 in the world. The U.S. Open qualifying event marked her 12th tournament back on the tour and her sixth straight loss. Rogers returned to the tour in April at the Volvo Car Open on Daniel Island.

Dolehide, a 20-year-old from Hinsdale, Ill., has climbed to No. 214 in the world after winning a $60,000 ITF tournament before coming to New York.

Another Charleston tennis pro suffered an early exit from the U.S. Open qualifying tournament on Monday when Emma Navarro lost to No. 1 seed Elena Rybakina, 6-1, 6-1.

