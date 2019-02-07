Shelby Rogers' return to the WTA Tour will be on familiar ground.
Rogers, a Charleston native, has received a wild card into the main draw of this year’s Volvo Car Open on Daniel Island set for March 30-April 7.
It will be Rogers' first WTA tournament since injuring her knee at the BNP Paribas Open in March 2018.
“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to compete again at the Volvo Car Open this April,” said Rogers, who missed last year’s event. “Charleston is where it all began for me, so it is extra special to start my comeback here with the support and encouragement of my hometown, friends, and family."
Rogers grew up in Charleston, where she trained at the Family Circle Tennis Center and participated in the ball crew program for the Volvo Car Open (formerly the Family Circle Cup).
“It’s heartbreaking to see an athlete sustain an injury that takes them out of their beloved sport,” said Eleanor Adams, the Volvo Car Open tournament manager. “Shelby has earned her wild card through hard work during recovery, all the while with a winning attitude. We can’t wait to see her back playing on her home courts.”
In 2010, Rogers made her debut in the Volvo Car Open tournament when she competed in its qualifying rounds. During the 2017 tournament, she reached the quarterfinals, defeating the No. 1 seed and playing in four thrilling matches, three of which were decided in three sets.
The 2019 Volvo Car Open will be Rogers’ ninth time competing in the tournament.
Meanwhile, three more players confirmed this week that they will compete in the tournament. American players Danielle Collins, Sofia Kenin and Amanda Anisimova will join a competitive field that already includes several of the top women’s tennis players in the world.
This will be Collins’ first time at the VCO. The 25-year-old is coming off a semifinal appearance in last month’s Australian Open, which lifted her to No. 23 in the world rankings.
Kenin, 20, will be playing in the Volvo Car Open for the third time. She’s coming off an already eventful 2019, including a doubles title and singles titles at two different WTA events. She is ranked No. 37 in the world.
Anismova, 17, will also be bringing a streak of success to the Volvo Car Open. She reached the fourth round of the Australian Open. She is No. 59 in the world and the youngest player in the top 100.
The three players will join Sloane Stephens, the No. 4 ranked player in the world who won the Volvo Car Open in 2016. Also playing this year is No. 10 Carolina Wozniacki, who won the event in 2011.
Madison Keys, ranked 17th, has also committed to Volvo, along with a handful of other top-tier players.
The Volvo Car Open is the largest women’s-only tournament in North America, with an average attendance of 90,000 people.
For information on tickets, visit volvocaropen.com or call 800-677-2293.