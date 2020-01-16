Shelby Rogers is one win away from qualifying for the main draw of next week's Australian Open after scoring a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Aliona Bolsova of Spain on Thursday in the Grand Slam tournament's qualifying event in Melbourne, Australia.

That set up a qualifying final round match for the touring professional from Charleston against an old nemesis, powerful 21-year-old Caroline Dolehide of Hinsdale, Ill. Rogers probably doesn't have many good memories from her two previous meetings with Dolehide, both losses.

In the 2018 first round at Indian Wells, Calif., an injured Rogers completed a three-set loss to Dolehide, but then was sidelined for more than a year with a knee injury. The two also squared off in the first round of last year's U.S. Open qualifying tournament, but Rogers retired one game into the second set after losing the first set, 7-6.

Friday's Rogers-Dolehide match in Melbourne will send the winner into next week's Australian Open, while the loser already is assured of a $50,000 payoff.

Dolehide, winner of the LTP $60,000 ITF tournament last October, scored a 6-3, 6-4 win over Olga Govortsova of Belarus on Thursday.

Against Bolsova, Rogers fell behind 3-1, but broke back for 3-3, then came up with a service break in the 10th game to claim the first set. She got another service break in the fourth game of the second set and held service at love for a 4-1 advantage.

Rogers tossed in five double faults to one for the 22-year-old Bolsova. Rogers came through on all three of her break point chances, while Bolsova broke Rogers on only one of her nine opportunities. Rogers also had a 27-17 edge in winners.

Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com.