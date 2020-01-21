Shelby Rogers was on fire. She was playing near-perfect tennis, dominating former world's No. 1 Garbine Muguruza of Spain.

Then Muguruza took a medical timeout and a couple of pills from the medical personnel while having her blood pressure and temperature checked after just five games in the mid-afternoon heat of Melbourne, Australia. And it was a new game.

Rogers completed a love first set with a love service game before the 32nd-ranked Muguruza took over the match as the two-time former Grand Slam champion rallied for a 0-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory over Rogers in Tuesday's televised match in the first round of the Australian Open.

Rogers, the world's 155th-ranked player who had posted three consecutive straight-set wins in qualifying to advance to the main draw of the year's first Grand Slam, nailed 10 winners to Muguruza's four in the first set and committed only three unforced errors. Muguruza won only nine points in the first set.

A touring pro from Charleston, Rogers was using her big serve and forehand to practically hit Muguruza off the court before the medical timeout. Muguruza was spraying balls off the court as she repeatedly arrived late for Rogers' hard-hit shots.

But as soon as the second set got under way, Muguruza started hitting near-unreturnable serves down the middle and moved her low groundstrokes all over the court. She hit 16 winners to just four for Rogers in the last two sets while committing only seven unforced errors to 13 for Rogers.

The first set marked the first time Rogers had taken a set off Muguruza in their three meetings. Muguruza beat Rogers in the quarterfinals of the 2016 French Open while on her way to her first Grand Slam title. Their second meeting came recently in Shenzhen, China.

