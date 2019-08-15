The high school football season kicks off Friday night with a few new twists and minus a Lowcountry tradition.

For the first time in decades, there will not be a Sertoma Classic, which, for 48 years, marked the unofficial start of football season in the Lowcountry. Instead, there are three separate football jamborees Friday night. Also, one Charleston team gets a head start on the season with an official game Friday.

First Baptist will open the regular season with a home game against Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate of Darlington on Friday night, kicking off the regular season in the Palmetto State.

The two schools met in the SCISA Class AA state championship game in 2016 and 2017 with First Baptist winning both contests. Both teams finished 11-2 last season.

“It’s exciting for our kids to be playing the first game in South Carolina, but it is early, so we have to be sure that we’re ready,” First Baptist head coach Johnny Waters said. “It’s a tough game to open with. Trinity-Byrnes has a really good program. It should be a good game and a fun night.”

The Moncks Corner Lions Club is hosting its second annual jamboree at Berkeley High School. Action begins at 6 p.m. with eight schools involved in two single-quarter games each. Berkeley will kick off the event against Wade Hampton, coached by former Berkeley head coach Jerry Brown. Also playing in the event are Goose Creek, Colleton County, Stratford, Andrews, Cane Bay and Hanahan.

Summerville’s Memorial Stadium will be the site of the fourth annual Dorchester County Showdown. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the games begin at 7 p.m. with a pair of junior varsity matchups. Four varsity quarters between Woodland, Summerville, Fort Dorchester and Ashley Ridge will follow.

West Ashley put together a six-team jamboree and will include three one-half scrimmages. The games begin at 6 p.m. and feature Military Magnet, Burke, Timberland, Baptist Hill, West Ashley and Stall.

Also on Friday night, Porter-Gaud will play a full-game scrimmage at Bishop England beginning at 7 p.m.

Friday's football jamborees

Moncks Corner Lions Club

Berkeley vs. Wade Hampton

Goose Creek vs. Wade Hampton

Goose Creek vs. Colleton County

Colleton County vs. Stratford

Stratford vs. Andrews

Andrews vs. Cane Bay

Cane Bay vs. Hanahan

Hanahan vs. Berkeley

Dorchester County Showdown

Fort Dorchester vs. Ashley Ridge (JV)

Summerville vs. Woodland (JV)

Ashley Ridge vs. Summerville

Woodland vs. Ashley Ridge

Woodland vs. Fort Dorchester

Fort Dorchester vs. Summerville

West Ashley Jamboree