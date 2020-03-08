Charleston's season, Riller's career come to an end at CAA Tournament

WASHINGTON, D.C. — It was the day that Grant Riller had been dreading since the beginning of the season.

Riller, the fifth-year senior, wasn’t sure exactly how he’d feel when he pulled his College of Charleston jersey over his head for the final time and tossed into a growing pile with this teammates’ uniforms.

The Orlando, Fla., native knew it would hurt, there was no doubt about that. He had given everything he had to the Cougars program over the past five years, finishing his career as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,474 points.

This wasn’t the way he had envisioned his senior season ending. He wanted so much to be cutting down the nets on Tuesday night and heading back to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years.

But this wasn’t going to be a storybook ending for Riller and the Cougars.

Delaware’s Nate Darling scored 25 points and Justyn Mutts added 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Blue Hens past College of Charleston 79-67 Sunday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association’s Tournament at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

With less than 10 seconds left and the game already decided, College of Charleston coach Earl Grant took Riller out of the lineup for the final time.

Riller, head down, exchanged hugs with his teammates and then slumped at the end of the Cougars’ bench, pulling his jersey over his eyes, and began to weep.

“It was really emotional, I’ve been dreading this moment,” said Riller. “This whole season I tried to make sure I took it day by day and appreciate my last days with my teammates. I’m happy I got to come back for a fifth year and do it all over again. It’s sad I had to end it like this, but I’m happy I came back.”

Riller had opportunities to leave the program on multiple occasions. He could have transferred to a Power 5 school for more exposure against elite talent and even had a chance to leave after last season and enter the NBA draft.

“Grant has been very loyal to this program,” Grant said. “There were other opportunities out there for him and he chose to stay here. I’m not sure there are words that can describe what (Riller) has meant to me as a first-time head coach or this program. He knows I’ll have his back for the next 40 years. I’m excited to see what comes next for him. He’s going to continue his basketball career, it just won’t be in a College of Charleston uniform.”

The loss ended an uneven season for the Cougars (17-14) who on Feb. 8 led the conference after an 18-point blowout victory over William & Mary at TD Arena. Then, the Cougars began to sputter, losing five of their next seven games, including Sunday’s defeat to the Blue Hens.

“We had a lot of good moments this season and a lot of tough moments,” Grant said. “They are about 30 teams that have a great season in college basketball and about 30 that have terrible seasons. We were one of those in-between teams. We just were not able to find a way to get over the hump in some of those close games.”

Charleston, which was picked to finish second in the preseason poll, had beaten the Blue Hens (22-10) twice already this season, including 10 days ago when the Cougars erased a 13-point second half deficit to win 80-71 at TD Arena.

“It’s tough to beat a team three times in the same year,” said Brevin Galloway, who finished with 14 points.

The Blue Hens mixed up their defenses, playing some match-up zone and man-to-man to confuse the Cougars. Delaware focused on stopping center Sam Miller, who had hurt the Blue Hens with his 3-point shooting in the two Charleston victories.

“We couldn’t get into a rhythm offensively and it was hard to find shots on some possessions,” Riller said. “They double-teamed Sam and he hadn’t seen that very much this year. They were not going to let him pick-and-pop the 3 like he did last time we played them, so we had to look other places for our offense.”

Delaware grabbed a 32-27 lead at halftime and used a 9-2 run in the opening minutes of the second half to take control of the game.

The Cougars were able to cut it to four points on two occasions down the stretch, but a Darling 3-pointer and another 3 from Johnny McCoy ended any hopes of a Cougars comeback. Darling had struggled to get 18 points in the matchup in Charleston on Feb. 27.

“You have to give (Darling) credit, I thought I played pretty good defense on him and he made some tough, contested shots,” said Galloway, who was named to the All-CAA defensive team this week. “Good players are going to make shots and you have to tip your hat to him.”

As Riller made his way back to the Cougars' locker room after the post-game interviews, he stopped to talk with several College of Charleston fans.

It was the end of an era for the Cougars.