The Rotary Roundball Classic championship games didn't include any schools from Charleston or even South Carolina, but that didn't dampen the excitement for the four high school basketball teams vying for titles Monday night at the North Charleston Athletic Center.

Bartow of Florida took on Don Bosco Prep of New Jersey in the final of the International bracket and treated the fans to a great finish.

Bartow came away with a 66-62 win but not before Don Bosco rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit after shooting 57 percent from the floor in the final half.

Walter Clayton paced Bartow with a 24-point, 10-rebound effort, connecting on 10-of-13 free throw attempts. Teammate Tyrone Smith added 11 points.

Myles Ruth led Don Bosco with 19 points while Brendan Mykalcio added 14 points and 10 boards in a losing effort.

In the championship game of the Foundation bracket, Berkmar of Georgia defeated Cape Fear Academy of North Carolina, 60-56.

Berkmar outscored Cape Fear, 38-18, in the paint and the bench accounted for 41 points. Julius Reynolds paced the scoring for Berkmar with 12 points while Malique Ewin and Jalen DeLoach added 11 points each.

Emmanuel Bonsu scored 17 points for Cape Fear and teammate Ivan Misic produced 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The consolation games included many local teams.

Porter-Gaud 39, Goose Creek 37

The Cyclones were the top local finisher, beating Goose Creek for third-place in the Foundation bracket. Goose Creek led for more than 25 minutes of the game, but Porter-Gaud grabbed the lead late and held on. Mason Grant led the Cyclones with 18 points and seven rebounds. Porter-Gaud missed 10 free throws and was outrebounded, 27-16, but shot 57 percent from the field in the second half.

Goose Creek shot only 33 percent in the second half. Malachi Williams was the only Gator in double figures with 13 points. He also gathered nine rebounds.

Pinewood Prep 79, Oceanside Collegiate 76 (OT)

In a game featuring 58 total fouls and 79 free throw attempts, Pinewood Prep salvaged a win in the tournament. Tariq Simmons scored 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Cohen Gaskins added 26 points, nine boards and eight assists for the winning Panthers.

Tristan Freeling paced Oceanside with 22 points and seven rebounds.

Stall 54, Wando 50

Corey Speights scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Stall. Michael Gardner added 12 points and eight boards for Stall, which went 1-2 in the tournament.

Wando, 0-3 in the tournament, was led by Jackson Lewandowski’s 15 points and 12 rebounds.

James Island 58, West Ashley 57

Jaden Scott scored on a layup with 3.8 seconds remaining in the game to lift James Island to the one-point win. Scott finished the game with 21 points while teammate Bailey Wiseman added 16. Amari Jenkins led West Ashley with 16 points.

White Plains (NY) 79, First Baptist 46

White Plains went 2-1 in the event with the easy win. Quion Burns scored 24 points and Jayon Norwood added 21 for the Tigers.

Mikey Blandin scored eight points with 11 rebounds for First Baptist. The Hurricanes missed 15 free throws and made just two of 14 attempts from beyond the arc.

Bishop Walsh 59, Greater Atlanta Christian 53

Ramabu Wilson scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Bishop Walsh to a third-place finish in the International bracket. Wilson was 12 of 12 from the field and Bishop Walsh shot 55 percent.

LaMarr Randolph paced GAC with 22 points while Cliff Baskerville added 15 points.