Charleston touring tennis professional Shelby Rogers is headed up the WTA Tour world rankings again. The former world's No. 48 player rallied from a set down to score a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over doubles partner Coco Vandeweghe on Sunday in the singles final of the third annual Central Coast Pro $60K Tennis Open in Templeton, Calif.
Winning the ITF World Tennis Tour title isn't as rewarding as WTA Tour tournaments, but the points Rogers earned by upending her longtime friend in 109 minutes should boost Rogers approximately 75 spots from the No. 303 world ranking she held before Sunday's results.
Rogers' five consecutive wins in the tournament included a three-set victory over Emina Bektas in the semifinals. Bektas trains part-time at LTP Mount Pleasant.
Rogers, who sat out a full year with a knee injury before returning to the tour in April and then suffered another injury in the 2019 U.S. Open, is now headed for Linz, Austria, for a $250,000 WTA Tour tournament and then is scheduled to play in Luxembourg.
Now 26 and 27-year-olds, Rogers and Vandeweghe lost early in doubles in Templeton, but two years ago were winning doubles partners for the 2017 Fed Cup championship team. They met once before in singles in a $25K ITF event in Alabama in 2012.
Former U.S. Open doubles champion Vandeweghe, who has been ranked as high as No. 9 in the world in singles, won the earlier meeting with Rogers.
LTP $60K QUALIES START
Charleston junior Allie Gretkowski has been awarded a wild card into qualifying for the $60K ITF tournament that will open on Monday at LTP Mount Pleasant. Gretkowski is fresh from winning singles and doubles titles in a USTA national tournament recently at Hilton Head Island.
Ashley Hall junior Abby Cotuna also received a wild card into the 10 a.m. Monday qualifying, while Savannah 16-year-old Kylie Collins, the runner-up in the LTP Wild Card Challenge, also received a wild card into qualifying.
Charleston Junior French Open doubles champion Emma Navarro was awarded a wild card into the main draw, which is scheduled to start on Tuesday.
