CofC's Grant Riller drives on Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman in a high scoring game — a 99-95 loss for the Cougars — despite Riller's 43-point performance in TD Arena Thursday, Feb 14, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
CofC's Grant Riller goes high over Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman in a high scoring game — a 99-95 loss for the Cougars — despite Riller's 43-point performance in TD Arena Thursday, Feb 14, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman scored a team-high 30 points as the visiting Pride topped the College of Charleston 99-95 — despite CofC Grant Riller's record 43 point game — at TD Arena Thursday, Feb 14, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
CofC's Grant Riller drives on Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman in a high scoring game — a 99-95 loss for the Cougars — despite Riller's 43-point performance in TD Arena Thursday, Feb 14, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
CofC's Grant Riller goes high over Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman in a high scoring game — a 99-95 loss for the Cougars — despite Riller's 43-point performance in TD Arena Thursday, Feb 14, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
CofC's Grant Riller goes high over Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman in a high scoring game — a 99-95 loss for the Cougars — despite Riller's 43-point performance in TD Arena Thursday, Feb 14, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman scored a team-high 30 points as the visiting Pride topped the College of Charleston 99-95 — despite CofC Grant Riller's record 43 point game — at TD Arena Thursday, Feb 14, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
Joe Mihalich is in his sixth season with Hofstra and the Pride has a commanding three-game lead for the CAA regular-season crown. They defeated CofC 99-95 at TD Arena Thursday, Feb 14, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
CofC's Grant Riller drives on Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman in a high scoring game — a 99-95 loss for the Cougars — despite Riller's 43-point performance in TD Arena Thursday, Feb 14, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
Interim College of Charleston president Stephen C. Osborne was on hand — along with Clyde the Cougar — in a show of support in the game with visiting Hofstra at TD Arena Thursday, Feb 14, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
Hofstra tops CofC 99-95, despite Grant Riller's record 43 points
CofC's Grant Riller scored 43 points and Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman had 30 points Thursday night at TD Arena, but the visiting Pride won 99-95 to stay on top of the Colonial Athletic Association's regular season competition.
CofC's Grant Riller goes high over Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman in a high scoring game — a 99-95 loss for the Cougars — despite Riller's 43-point performance in TD Arena Thursday, Feb 14, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman scored a team-high 30 points as the visiting Pride topped the College of Charleston 99-95 — despite CofC Grant Riller's record 43 point game — at TD Arena Thursday, Feb 14, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
Joe Mihalich is in his sixth season with Hofstra and the Pride has a commanding three-game lead for the CAA regular-season crown. They defeated CofC 99-95 at TD Arena Thursday, Feb 14, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
CofC's Grant Riller drives on Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman in a high scoring game — a 99-95 loss for the Cougars — despite Riller's 43-point performance in TD Arena Thursday, Feb 14, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
Interim College of Charleston president Stephen C. Osborne was on hand — along with Clyde the Cougar — in a show of support in the game with visiting Hofstra at TD Arena Thursday, Feb 14, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
Young fans helped welcome the Cougars onto the court as the College of Charleston took on Hofstra at TD Arena Thursday, Feb 14, 2019. Wade Spees/Staff
Wade Spees
Nearly a dozen NBA scouts came to the Lowcountry to see College of Charleston’s Grant Riller and Hofstra’s Justin Wright-Foreman go head-to-head Thursday night at TD Arena.
They sat courtside and scribbled furiously into their notebooks as they watched two of the best mid-major college basketball players in action. They came from Chicago, San Antonio, Cleveland, Oklahoma City and Los Angeles (Clippers) and didn’t leave disappointed.
Riller and Wright-Foreman put on a scoring performance that few of the 4,095 in attendance Thursday night at TD Arena will soon forget. The two top scorers in the Colonial Athletic Association combined for 73 points, while Charleston's senior forward Jarrell Brantley finished with 25 points for good measure.
“I came down here for the food, it was a nice stopover before (Sunday's NBA) all-star game up in Charlotte,” said one NBA scout, who asked not to be identified. “I came here for some good seafood, but I’m leaving thinking that both of these guys will be playing in the league. They put on a show.”
And what a show it was.
Riller poured in 43 points, a College of Charleston Division I single-game scoring record, and Wright-Foreman, not to be outdone, finished with 30 points for the Pride as the two exchanged baskets during a six-minute stretch to start the second half.
Riller’s heroics were not enough as Hofstra held off a furious Charleston rally to beat the Cougars, 99-95, and take a commanding three-game lead for the CAA regular-season crown.
The Pride (22-4, 12-1 in CAA) had four players in double-figures, including a 25-point effort from Eli Pemberton and used a 19-2 run midway through the second half to break open a close game. The Cougars (20-7, 9-5) struggled all night to stop the league’s top-scoring team. The Pride finished with 13 3-pointers.
“They made a lot of shots,” said College of Charleston coach Earl Grant. “They made some threes and we had some empty possessions against their zone. That allowed them to get out in transition and make a couple of easy baskets.”
But this night was about Riller and Wright-Foreman.
With Charleston trailing 43-35 at halftime, Riller scored eight of the Cougars’ first 10 points in the second half. At one point, Riller scored 18 of the Cougars 22 points. Riller was efficient, making 17 of 25 shots from the floor, mostly driving layups, but then added 4 of 8 3-pointers to boot.
“I think we all know what Grant is capable of, when it comes to scoring, he’s pretty special,” said Brantley, who nine rebounds to go along with his 25 points. “It’s amazing to see him score like that. But it’s crazy because I’ve seen him have better days during pick-up games that nobody will ever get to see. When he gets it rolling, there’s nobody who could stop him.”
Wright-Foreman, who is third in the nation in scoring, averaging 26 points a game, wasn’t about to let Riller steal to spotlight. Coming off a 48-point performance against William & Mary on Saturday, Wright-Foremen did his best to match Riller basket-for-basket. While Riller was scoring 18 points during a six-minute stretch, Wright-Foreman had 15, including four 3-pointers.
“This guy I’m standing next to (Wright-Foreman) has no equal and I say that will all due respect to some great players in this league that were on the floor tonight,” said Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich. “He refuses to let us lose.”
Despite the record-setting night, Riller would have preferred a win over the Pride.
“The loss weighs heavily on me,” Riller said. “I’ve had a lot of good scoring games here. This is just another one. It would have felt better with a win.”
Wright-Foreman isn’t sure what more he or Riller could do to impress the NBA scouts on hand.
“It was a fun game to be a part of,” Wright-Foreman said. “I don’t know what more we could have done to get their attention. (Riller) took control of the game to start the second half, but we tried not to let that faze us. I was able to come back and make some shots. I felt like I needed to answer what he was doing.”
Trending Up
The Cougars scored a season-high 95 points and were relatively efficient in the process.
Charleston was 35 of 69 from the floor made 10 of 25 3-pointers. The Cougars turned the ball over just nine times.
“Offensively we did some good things,” Grant said. “There were a lot of positives on that end of the floor, we just didn’t get enough shots.”
Free throw shooting. The Cougars came into the game shooting 75 percent from the free throw line and made 15 of 16 attempts against the Pride.
The Pride, the top free throw shooting team at 79.2 percent, made 26 of 30 attempts.
“Not sure why the big disparity in attempts,” Grant said. “I thought we were pretty aggressive getting to the rim tonight.”
Trending Down
The Cougars came into Thursday night’s game with the top three-point shooting defense in the CAA. Opponents were shooting just 32.5 percent from 3-point range.
The Pride made 13 of 26 3-pointers and at one point were 10 of 17 in the second half.
“We did a good job with their ball-screen and roll, but they made us pay by hitting a lot of 3s,” Grant said. “We tell our players that if a guy makes a contested shot, you shake his hand. You contest it, but you shake his hand because our theory is he won’t make enough contested shots and they made some.”
Hofstra’s Tareq Coburn made four 3-pointers, all from the corner in just 19 minutes.
“We didn’t want them to get into the lane, so we collapsed and that left them wide open in the corner,” Riller said. “Give them credit, they knocked down the shots.”
The Cougars have the top-ranked scoring defense at 66.7 points a game and held their last four conference opponents to under 60 points at TD Arena.
The 99 points were the most given up all season by the Cougars.
“We don’t normally win games that are in the 90s,” Riller said. “We need to be playing in the 60s in order for us to win.:
Secondary scoring. The Cougars got plenty of production from Brantley and Riller, but didn’t get much from anyone else.
Besides Riller and Brantley, the rest of the game managed just 26 points. Brevin Galloway chipped in 11 points, but most of his points came late in the second half with the Pride leading by double-digits.
The Cougars bench, which has been a key during their six-game winning streak, managed just eight points.
Coming up
The Cougars will face Northeastern, which is second in the CAA standings with a 10-3 mark, Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. at TD Arena.
Reach Andrew Miller at 843-937-5599. Follow him on Twitter @APMILLER_PandC