Raven Saunders, seen here at the 2016 Olympics, finished second in the Diamond League shot put final Thursday in Brussels, Belgium (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Charleston's Raven Saunders capped off her first year on the professional track and field circuit with a second-place finish in the Diamond League shot put final Thursday in Brussels, Belgium.

Saunders, a 2016 Olympian and Burke High School graduate, threw 19.64 meters on her third attempt to finish second to China's Lijiao Gong. The 2017 world champion, Gong won with an effort of 19.83 meters on her fifth attempt.

According to the Diamond League website, Gong won $50,000 for being crowned Diamond League champion. Saunders' second-place finish earned her $20,000.

Saunders is a four-time NCAA shot put champion, and turned pro earlier this year, signing a sponsorship deal with Nike.

