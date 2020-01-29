Following an epic performance that was easily the best game of his NBA career, former Porter-Gaud star Khris Middleton said he did it for Kobe Bryant, the basketball legend who lost his life in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Middleton, an All-Star forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, had the green light in Tuesday’s home game against the Washington Wizards since Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning league MVP, had the night off for Milwaukee.

Middleton took advantage, dropping a career-high 51 points with 10 rebounds and 6 assists. The Charleston native drained seven 3-pointers and was 12-for-12 from the free throw line.

(My teammates) know I’m not the guy that tries to go out and get 40 or 50 or whatever,” Middleton told reporters after the game. "But they just kept telling me to keep shooting.”

In addition to praising his teammates, Middleton said a few words about Bryant and the influence the Los Angeles Lakers’ legend had on him as a kid in Charleston.

“He was one of my favorite players growing up. I took a lot from his game,” Middleton said. “I used to pull YouTube clips to study him. I tried to stay up late to watch his games because he was on West Coast time.”

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, were killed along with seven others Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in California. The group was headed to a girls’ basketball practice for the team that his daughter played for.

The entire NBA has been in mourning since news broke of the crash, including the cancellation of Tuesday’s Los Angeles showdown between the Lakers and the Clippers.

Former and current NBA players, from Shaquille O’Neal to LeBron James, have been paying their respects to Bryant, who played for 20 seasons as a Laker and captured five NBA championships, two Finals MVP awards, a regular season MVP, and 18 All-Star nods.

“To go out there and play and put on that type of performance, I definitely can dedicate that to him as a thank you for what he did for the game,” Middleston said.

Middleton, 28, is having another career year, averaging 20.2 points per game along with 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists. In the offseason, he signed a five-year, $178 million deal with Milwaukee.