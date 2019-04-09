Julian Smith, the longtime director of the Cooper River Bride Run, will be honored posthumously by the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame, the organization announced Tuesday.
He will receive the Willie Jeffries Ambassador for Sports Award at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony on May 13. Past recipients of the award include South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley, and the Charleston RiverDogs' Mike Veeck.
Smith died on March 22 after a battle with brain cancer. He was 67.
Hall of Fame organizers reflected on Smith’s efforts to grow the Bridge Run from 7,400 runners when he took over in 1994 to peaking at 45,663 runners in 2006. These days, organizers cap it off at 40,000 participants.
“Under Smith’s leadership, the run, which featured its 42nd anniversary on April 6, has a total economic impact of approximately $30 million as 65 percent of participants are from out of state,” the Hall of Fame wrote. “Smith was the driving force behind making this World Class 10K road race the third largest in the country and 11th in the world.”
A native of Charleston’s Wagener Terrace neighborhood, Smith graduated from Charleston Southern University. He then went to work for the Medical University of South Carolina where he served as wellness director until 1994 when he took over the Bridge Run.
Other figures in Palmetto State athletics will also be honored at the event. They include Mount Pleasant’s Dexter Coakley, who was a star linebacker at Wando and played 11 seasons in the NFL, and Nancy Wilson, former women's basketball coach at USC and College of Charleston.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. For ticket information, call (803) 779-0905.