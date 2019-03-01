Jarrell Brantley isn’t making any promises.
A year ago, Brantley watched former College of Charleston teammate Cameron Johnson cry like a baby when he walked onto the basketball court at TD Arena arm-and-arm with his parents for the traditional senior night ceremonies.
There’s a poster-sized picture of that moment in the Cougars' locker room and Brantley, ever the jokester, gave Johnson a hard time about his emotional outburst.
“It made sense for Cam to cry like that because he gave everything he could to College of Charleston,” Brantley said. “I joked a little bit about it. Cam is symbolic for what the College of Charleston needs to be moving forward.”
Now that Brantley is hours away from his final game at TD Arena, he understands the feelings his former teammate went through last year.
Brantley, along with Marquise Pointer and Nick Harris, will be playing in their final home basketball game Saturday afternoon when Charleston takes on UNC Wilmington at 4 p.m.
Pointer and Harris said they will do their best to keep their feelings in check.
“I think I’ll be able to hold it together,” Harris said. “It’s going to be a special day for me. I’ve got some great memories here. I’ve made some friends here that I know will last a lifetime. I love these guys, love my coaches, and have loved playing in front of our fans.
"I know I’ll miss it. Jarrell is going to be the one to watch. He’s going to be ballin’ like Cam did last year, but I'm pretty sure I'll be OK.”
Brantley made so such assurances.
“I’m going to try and hold it back, but I’m not sure I’m going to make it,” Brantley said with a chuckle. “When I think about how far I’ve come, how far the program has come, it’s going to be tough. I feel like I’m a part of Charleston now. The people of Charleston have accepted me as part of their family. So, I’m sure I’ll be emotional and I’m going to try and hold it all in, but it’s going to be tough.”
Pointer, Harris and Brantley were major building blocks in the foundation that the current program was built upon. The trio helped lead the Cougars to 90 wins and counting over the past four years, including a Colonial Athletic Association title and appearances in the NIT and NCAA tournaments.
“Jarrell, Marquise and Nick played a big role in what we've done here over the last four years,’ said College of Charleston coach Earl Grant. “All three of those guys have had such great careers and have done great things for this program on and off the court. We wouldn’t be where we are today without them.”
Brantley will complete his career as one of the Cougars' all-time greats, finishing among the top 5 in scoring and rebounding at the school. Brantley said there will be a flood of memories during the ceremony as he reflects on his last four years in the Lowcountry.
“I’ll be reminiscing that's for sure,” Brantley said. “I’m sure I’ll be thinking about how far I’ve come as a player and a person and how far the program has come. ... It’s going to be tough not to get emotional, but I’m going to try and be strong.”
Pointer said it might be tough to focus on the game and the opponent with all the formalities, but beating UNC Wilmington is the priority.
“At the end of the day, we’ve got a game to play and Wilmington has been one of our main rivals since I’ve been in the league,” Pointer said.
The Cougars have secured the No. 3 seed in next week’s CAA Tournament at the North Charleston Coliseum. Charleston will play March 10 at 8:30 p.m. against the sixth seed.