Charleston boxing legend Al ‘Hollywood’ Meggett is celebrating his 89th birthday this weekend with a boxing program featuring top youth boxers from three states.
Meggett, whose actual birthday is Feb. 28, will host Hollywood’s Birthday Bash on Saturday at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center on Fishburne Street in Charleston.
Tickets for the event are $15 for adults, $5 for ages 8 to 18, and free for 7 and under. The doors will open at 6 p.m., with the first fight scheduled for 7 p.m.
Meggett is expecting at least 10 bouts, with youth fighters from South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina.
Born in Harlem, New York, Meggett spent four years in Charleston in the 1950s while serving in the U.S. Navy. He returned to the area in 1979 and established the Charleston Boxing Club in 1983.