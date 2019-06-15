Charleston's forgotten 1971 NBA draft picks: Former rivals reflect on a different time

You had to get up early to play. If you waited too long after breakfast, you might not get in a game until after lunch, and that was only if you were lucky or had a reputation as a basketball star.
Each morning during those hot Charleston summers in the 1960s, Gene Gathers would roll out of bed, wipe the sleep from his eyes and stumble down to the kitchen where he'd grab a bite to eat before walking the two blocks from his house on Hanover Street to Mall Park on the corner of Aiken and Columbus. If he was lucky, there’d only be a few kids shooting baskets on one of the two concrete slabs that served as basketball courts. If he was late, he’d be forced to sit underneath one of the sprawling oak trees that surround the playground and wait until he could get into a game.
A few blocks away, Erwin Johnson went through a similar routine at Mitchell Park off Fishburne Avenue.
“You’d get up, go to the park and play until lunch time or until you got hungry,” Johnson said. “After lunch, it was back to the court and play until it got so dark you couldn’t see the basket anymore. That’s where it started for me and I’m sure for Gene, too. On those playgrounds or at the Cannon Street YMCA. It’s where we learned to play the game and how to be men.”
By the mid-1960s, Gene “Long Boy” Gathers and Erwin “Chip” Johnson had become high school rivals and Charleston playground legends. In 1971, both were selected in NBA draft – Gathers by the Los Angeles Lakers in the seventh round and Johnson in the fourth round by the Philadelphia 76ers.
It was players like Gathers and Johnson who laid the foundation for future stars like Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, fellow South Carolinians who are expected to be the top two picks in Thursday’s NBA draft. Only a handful of Charleston players have been drafted into the NBA, the most recent being Porter-Gaud’s Khris Middleton in 2012 and Stall’s Anthony Johnson in 1997. Kwame Brown, the No. 1 pick in 2001, and Laron Profit, taken in 1999, were born in Charleston but moved away before high school.
“Long Boy and Chippy were two of the best to come out of Charleston, period,” said former Burke High School basketball coach Earl Brown, who was a teammate of Gathers at C.A. Brown High School in the mid-1960s. “There were so many good players back in the day, but Long Boy and Chippy were two of the first to get noticed, to get the college scouts down here. They opened the door for everyone else and now we’ve got players like Zion and Ja Morant taking it to that next level.”
Line of Demarcation
As far as playground basketball was concerned, the Charleston peninsula was divided into the East side and West side.
The line of demarcation between East and West was King Street.
“You could walk up to King Street and wave to guys on the other side of the street, but you didn’t go over there to play basketball,” Gathers said with a chuckle.
There were the occasional ventures into hostile territory, but they were usually sneak attacks. And when an East Side player would cross King Street to play at Harmon Park or Mitchell Park, word would quickly spread that the enemy had a foothold on the beach.
“You didn’t go over there alone,” Johnson said. “If I went over to Mall Park, I’d bring some of my friends. There was strength in numbers. You knew it was going to be a tough day, a physical game because nothing was going to be given to you. Layups were not an option. If you took the ball to the basket, you knew you were going to get hit and probably end up in the pole. You’d go home with some bumps and bruises, but that was OK. You wanted to test yourself against the best.”
It was on the playgrounds where both picked up their nicknames. Gathers became “Long Boy” one day when one of the older men watching a game exclaimed, “look at the loooong boy” running up and down the court.
The name stuck. “These days, if you go down to Mall Park and ask if anyone knows Gene Gathers, you’d probably get a lot of confused looks,” Gathers said. “Ask about Long Boy and they know me.”
Johnson became “Chippy” because he looked so much like his father that friends and family said he was a “chip off the old block.”
Neutral ground for Gaathers and Johnson was the Cannon Street YMCA, where East and West could meet in peace and test their skills against the city’s elite players. The clashes between the two sides of the peninsula were epic.
“The games we had at the Y were the best,” Gathers said. “If you wanted to find out how good you really were, you’d go down to Cannon Street. Playing against those guys, especially the older guys, taught me a lot about the game and about myself.”
The games at the Cannon Street YMCA and the downtown playgrounds were the genesis of the rivalry that would develop between Gathers, a rugged 6-7 power forward, and the silky-smooth 6-5 jump-shooting Johnson. Gathers relied on strength and power to intimidate opponents, while Johnson was a notorious trash talker on the court.
“If he hit a shot on you, he’d let you know about it,” said Gathers, 71, who now lives in Peoria, Ill.
Johnson makes no apologies for his verbal jousting.
“Yeah, I talked on the court, but I could back it up,” said Johnson, 70, who still lives in Charleston, not far from his childhood home. “It was survival out there. The way I looked at it, if you could back it up, then it really wasn’t trash talking.”
Their rivalry hit its zenith when the pair entered high school – Johnson at Burke and Gathers at newly built C.A. Brown, which opened in 1962. It was the must-see game of the high school season and by 1966 was so big it had outgrown the gymnasiums at both schools. The games were played at the old County Hall, which later became the King Street Palace. Tickets were almost impossible to come by.
“The place was always packed when we played Burke,” said Brown, who played at C.A. Brown and later coached at Burke, where he won 700 games over three decades. “If you didn’t get there early, you didn’t bother to show up. Chippy and Long Boy were the main attractions.”
The intensity of the games were fierce.
“It was for braggin’ rights,” Gathers said. “That might not mean much today, but back then, shoot, it meant everything.”
A Different Time
It was a different era on and off the court when Gathers and Johnson played on the playgrounds of Charleston. Desegregation was still a few years away. Black and white rarely mixed, even on the basketball court.
“It’s just the way it was back then," Gathers said. "It was a different time.”
Gathers would sell newspapers to make extra money. After picking up his bundle of The Evening Post, he’d sprint down King Street trying his best to stay a step ahead of his friends, who also had newspapers to sell. Gathers would hit as many shop owners as he could down King Street and sell the extras to tourists or businessmen at the Francis Marion Hotel. When he sold out, he’d go to a shop next to the hotel that featured famous cinnamon buns.
“Of course, I couldn’t go in the front door. I had to go around to the side window or around back to get my cinnamon bun,” Gathers said. “They were the best. I still remember how they smell to this day. I’d come home with no money on some days, and my mother would wonder what happened to the money.”
When he wasn’t hawking newspapers, he was shining shoes at Callahan’s Parlor. Men waiting to drop off their shoes would sit in cars lining the block down Aiken Street. Gathers and his friends would spend most Saturdays spit-shining the shoes of clients and sweeping up at the nearby barber shop, waiting for a basketball game to start across the street at Mall Park.
“It was a way to make some extra money and then walk over to the park when enough guys got together to play,” Gathers said. “Those were great times. You kind of develop a clientele, so you’d get the same customers week after week. When there was a lull or we were finished, we'd start playing basketball.”
Johnson and Gathers never got to test their skills against the predominantly white high schools in the area. Charleston, Rivers, St. Andrews, Moultrie, Bishop England and First Baptist didn't schedule games against C.A. Brown or Burke.
C.A. Brown did play against First Baptist in a scrimmage held at County Hall. “The only reason they wanted to play us was because they were scouting our full-court press,” Brown said. “They were trying to do what we were doing.”
College and the NBA Draft
Gathers, still in high school at the time, was watching Michigan State play one afternoon on television when he announced to his friends that he could play for the Spartans. His friends agreed.
A week later, Gathers called Michigan State's John Bennington and told the coach he wanted to play for him. Bennington checked around and found out Gathers was a legitimate prospect, and suggested he attend Moberly College Junior College in Missouri.
During his second season at Moberly, Gathers was offered a scholarship by Bennington. But by that time other schools were interested and he visited Missouri, Florida, Pepperdine and Bradley, along with Michigan State.
“Michigan State was just too big for me. I liked Bradley from the moment I stepped on campus,” said Gathers, who would average more than 17 points and 8 rebounds a game over two seasons for the Braves.
Johnson, meanwhile, wanted to stay closer to home so his friends and family could see him play. He signed with South Carolina State after his senior year at Burke, but lasted just a semester before transferring to Isothermal Community College in North Carolina.
From there he caught the eye of Augusta College coach Marvin Vanover. Johnson transferred to Augusta College and in two seasons scored more than 1,300 points and grabbed 900 rebounds, good for fourth all-time in program history.
By the spring of 1971, Gathers and Johnson were considered legitimate NBA prospects, but the process of the draft was vastly different then. There were no draft camps, combines or pre-draft tournaments like there are today. A prospect’s body of work was limited to what they’d done during the season.
“It’s nothing like it is today,” Johnson said. “We got letters from teams saying they were interested in you. Some scouts would stop by and talk, but that was about it.”
When the 1971 NBA draft rolled around, Gathers and Johnson were on their respective campuses with no knowledge of what was going on in the draft. This was a decade before ESPN, and the draft wasn’t televised. Philadelphia selected Johnson in the fourth round with the 63rd overall pick, while Gathers was taken in the seventh round by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 115th overall pick.
“I think I was in the student union when my coach called me to tell me I’d been drafted,” Gathers said.
Rookie camp and beyond
Gathers knew making the Lakers’ roster was going to be a longshot. The team had future Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor and Jerry West, along with budding superstar Gail Goodrich.
Gathers had watched the showdowns between Chamberlain and Boston’s Bill Russell, and marveled over their clashes. But watching Chamberlain on television and actually playing against ‘The Big Dipper’ in practice were two totally different experiences.
“I’d see Wilt on TV and think he was a string bean,” Gathers said.
He got an up-close look at Chamberlain during the team’s first practice.
“Everyone was shooting around and getting warmed up and all of a sudden a tremendous hush came over the gym,” Gathers said. “It got real quiet. I looked over at the doorway and saw this hulking presence, I mean a massive guy, he was huge. It was Wilt. I said ‘Oh my goodness, I’m in trouble.’”
For the next week, Gathers took part in the Lakers' training camp, trading elbows with Chamberlain and Baylor. He didn't make the team. The Lakers went on to win the NBA title, setting a league record with a 33-game winning streak.
“Elgin Baylor was supposed to retire. And when he didn’t, Long Boy lost his spot,” Brown said.
A starting salary in the NBA in 1971 was about $60,000.
“They’d have paid me $60,000 to practice and sit on the bench,” said Gathers, who works for a non-profit company that helps low- and moderate-income families secure home loans. “You know how long it took me to make $60,000 in my professional life? A long time.”
Johnson took part in Philadephia's rookie camp but didn’t make the team, which featured star forward Billy Cunningham. He played two seasons in the Eastern Basketball Association, a minor league for the NBA, before catching the eye of a European scout. He spent five years playing in France and Belgium before returning home.
“I didn’t even know they played basketball in Europe before I got over there,” said Johnson, who worked for more than two decades as a counselor for troubled youths at a Charleston group home. “It was a great experience. They had some good players. It was about the same level as the NCAA. Basketball got me to places I never dreamed of.”
Seeing players like Williamson and Morant play is a source of pride for Gathers and Johnson.
“To see how far basketball has come in South Carolina with Zion and Ja is amazing,” Johnson said. “The game is so different now, more skilled. You have to be able to shoot and handle the ball, even for big men. It was so much more physical when we played. We had great players back then. We had guys that could have played in today’s game had they come up through the same system. I have no doubt about that.”