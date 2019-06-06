Emma Navarro had her biggest day yet in Paris.
The world-class junior tennis player from Charleston was sensational on the red clay of Paris' Roland Garros, winning twice Thursday to advance to the singles semifinals of the Junior French Open.
But Navarro wasn't finished. The 18-year-old rising senior at Ashley Hall teamed up with Chloe Beck to earn a spot in the Junior French Open doubles quarterfinals.
Navarro, the No. 9 singles seed, won the last three games in her quarterfinal singles match to close out a 97-minute 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-2 comeback victory over Daria Snigur of Ukraine, avenging a three-set loss to Snigur in the Junior Australian Open earlier this year.
"My quarterfinal match was definitely a little up and down," Navarro said. "My opponent had a very different game which made it tough. She hit very low and flat, and likes the ball hard in her strike zone. I had four set points in the first set that I didn't convert, which was frustrating."
Earlier in the day, Navarro finished off a 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 8 singles seed Kamilla Bartone of Latvia in a match that had been interrupted on Tuesday by rain with Navarro holding a 3-2 lead in the second set.
"My first singles match was tough, going out there up a set and 3-2 from the previous day, knowing it's a new day and anything could happen," Navarro said.
Peter Ayers, her coach, was impressed by the way Navarro handled the situation.
"It was a really great day for Emma. Coming back out to finish a match after sleeping on the lead is certainly a unique challenge. I thought Emma handled herself nicely," Ayers said.
Navarro demonstrated even more grit in her quarterfinal match.
"Emma dropped the first set after having multiple set points. This absolutely knocked her back for a bit. I'm so proud of Emma for recovering mentally and finding her way through. The game (for Navarro) to get to 4-2 in the third (set) was tough," Ayers said about Navarro rallying from 30-0 down against Snigur and then a game point to come up with a critical service break.
"Emma closed the match like a champion by playing with great conviction."
Navarro then teamed with Beck to win eight more consecutive games in the doubles round of 16 before settling for a 6-0, 7-6 (8) victory over No. 8 doubles seeds Melodie Collard and Leylah Fernandez of Canada, finally closing out the match on the fifth match point.
"They gained a little momentum but we were able to finish it in a close set breaker," Navarro said.
All of this set up semifinal singles and quarterfinal doubles confrontations on Friday for Navarro with No. 5 singles seed/world's No. 10 junior Qinwen Zheng of China and Florida's IMG Academy.
Navarro also has a history with the 16-year-old Zheng, who spoiled Navarro's singles hopes in late 2018 at the Orange Bowl and Eddie Herr tournaments. Beck and Navarro got the best of Zheng in doubles at the Orange Bowl.
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com.