If playing in the final of a big international junior tennis tournament isn't pressure enough, what about facing your friend and longtime doubles partner in that situation.
Emma Navarro handled that scenario superbly on Friday in Montreal in a Junior ITF Grade 2 under-18 world ranking tournament while scoring a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Chloe Beck of Watkinsville, Ga.
"Emma played great the entire tournament," said Peter Ayers, Navarro's coach.
Navarro, whose father Ben Navarro purchased the Volvo Car Open WTA event on Daniel Island earlier this week, is currently ranked 105th in the world in the ITF junior rankings, and should move up approximately 50 places as a result of her singles title and doubles runner-up finish with Beck in Montreal.
"Playing against my doubles partner and one of my closest friends is never easy," Navarro said. "Obviously I wanted to win, but that wasn't as important as how I wanted to play.
"We both fought really hard and it was a great match, so congrats to Chloe on a great tournament and I'm super excited to have played so well," the 17-year-old Ashley Hall junior added.
Two of Navarro's last three singles losses came against current or former world No. 1 juniors, the last one in the Junior U.S. Open against eventual champ and current world's No. 1 junior Xiyu Wang of China.
Ayers was caught in the middle on Friday since he also coaches Beck when both players are competing in a tournament at a distant site.
"When we're on the road together, we think of ourselves as a team," Ayers said by phone. "We came up with a plan for how to handle the day which basically amounted to sticking with the same routines from every other day.
"My message to the girls was if you truly care about each other, the best thing you can do for each other is compete with everything you've got. In the end we're just trying to get a little better every day."
