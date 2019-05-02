MOUNT PLEASANT -- Emma Navarro has done it again.
The 17-year-old Ashley Hall junior has advanced to the quarterfinals of this week's LTP $100K ITF World Tennis Tour event with the aid of her court savvy and game's flexibility.
Navarro used the high ball on Thursday to overcome the power hitting of American wild card Ann Li, 6-3, 6-4, in the round of 16. A day earlier, Navarro aggressively attacked the softer balls of eighth seed, 142nd-ranked Allie Kiick to post her best win against a WTA Tour-ranked player.
"I did well using high balls that she couldn't flatten out and attack as much," Navarro said about her latest upset. "It's hard to time those (balls)."
Li, an 18-year-old product of King of Prussia, Pa., and the 2017 Junior Wimbledon runner-up, appeared to be strong in all categories until Navarro started throwing high-kicking balls at her that often resulted in errors by the 252nd-ranked Li.
What's next? The solid game of fourth seed Anhelina Kalinina of the Ukraine could be Navarro's toughest test so far when the two players meet on Friday in the 10 a.m. opening quarterfinal at LTP Tennis. Kalinina defeated hard-hitting, but erratic American Alycia Parks, 6-2, 6-4, in the round of 16.
All four quarterfinal matches will be played on center court on Friday. Admission is free and open to the public.
Right now, the Navarro clan is celebrating Emma's two solid wins in the big ITF event.
"It was a great performance," said Navarro coach Peter Ayers. "Emma got the ball out of the strike zone (against Li).
"She controlled the tempo of points, speed up and slow down, on her terms. She did a great job of that."
Navarro led 4-1 in the second set, but an erratic service game allowed Li to break Navarro's service and pull even at 4-4. Li had held service for the only time in the match in the seventh game of the second set.
World's 15th-ranked junior Navarro closed the door on Li in the ninth and 10th games with superb play. Navarro ended the match with three well-placed serves that Li didn't put into play.
"In my last service game before that, I double-faulted twice and missed my first serve," Navarro pointed out. "I said I'm not doing that again, so I served to her backhand to see what she would do and she made errors off it."
Talented 15-year-old qualifier Cori Gauff of Boca Raton, Fla., set up a quarterfinal showdown with defending champion Taylor Townsend of Atlanta by scoring a 6-4, 6-1 win over Veronica Cepede Royg of Paraguay.
Townsend, already a direct entry in the French Open who doesn't need to win the French Open Wild Card Challenge to qualify for Paris, ended the three-match winning streak of qualifier Kayla Day with a 6-4, 6-1 win. Top seed/first-round loser Madison Brengle also already has locked up a direct entry into the Roland Garros main draw.
Young Whitney Osuigwe of Bradenton, Fla., like Gauff a probable future Grand Slam champion, took a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over fifth seed Lauren Davis of Boca Raton, Fla. Osuigwe is the current leader in the French Wild Card Challenge after winning last week in Charlottesville, Va.
Third seed Nicole Gibbs of Cincinnati posted a 6-4, 7-5 win over American Robin Anderson.
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com