Emma Navarro fulfilled a dream on Saturday by teaming with Chloe Beck to win the girls doubles championship of the Junior French Open in Paris.
A rising senior at Ashley Hall School, Navarro reaped the rewards of such an accomplishment on Monday when she earned a No. 4 ranking in the world among junior tennis players.
"And the top American," her dad, Ben Navarro, reminded on Monday.
Finishing as singles runner-up in the Junior French Open also played a role in Navarro's rise of 12 spots from No. 16 in the ITF junior world rankings. The ITF World Tennis Tour's junior rankings use a complex system that combines juniors' singles and doubles results.
The top eight players in the rankings after the Grand Slam season ends will qualify for the ITF World Tennis Junior Finals in Chengdu, China.
Beck, a 17-year-old from Watkinsville, Ga., climbed 23 places to No. 39 in the world junior rankings as a result of the doubles title.
Both Navarro and Beck train at the Randy Pate Tennis Academy at LTP Mount Pleasant. Unseeded in the Junior French doubles, the pair upended No. 4 seeds Alina Charaeva and Anastasia Tikhonova of Russia, 6-1, 6-2, in the final.
Roland Garros junior singles top seed Leylah Fernandez of Montreal, who scored a 6-2, 6-2 win over Navarro in the singles final at Roland Garros, advanced three places to No. 3 in the world.
Clara Tauson of Denmark and Clara Burel of France, respectively, own the top two spots in the junior world rankings. Neither player competed in the Junior French Open.
