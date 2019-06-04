Charleston's Emma Navarro will have a busy round of 16 day Wednesday at the Junior French Open after advancing on the red clay in doubles on Tuesday with partner Chloe Beck.
The Beck/Navarro team held off France's Elsa Jacquemot and Manon Leonard, 6-2, 7-5, in their opening round doubles match. Beck and Navarro will play a round of 16 match on Wednesday.
But before the doubles, Navarro has a round of 16 singles engagement with 16-year-old No. 9 seed Kamilla Bartone of Latvia. Navarro is the No. 8 seed.
"It was a really solid first round of doubles today," Navarro said. "I'm really happy with how today went and I'm looking forward to tomorrow."
Beck and Navarro didn't cash in on a match point in the 10th game of the second set as they lost the no-ad point and the French team deadlocked the set at 5-5. But Beck then held service for a 6-5 lead, and the team from LTP Tennis' Randy Pate Academy broke Leonard at love to close out the match.
"They played really good throughout, especially in some tight moments," said Peter Ayers, who coaches Navarro and Beck.
"Emma and Chloe are continuing to evolve as a team as well as individual doubles players. Margins are very small in doubles matches (no-ad scoring). The second set was especially tough. I was really pleased with their ability to bounce back from behind twice in the set."
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com