This one was tight. Two tiebreakers. A situation worthy of a Junior Grand Slam tennis semifinal match.
Emma Navarro and Chloe Beck had won national championship doubles matches and a $15K ITF pro event at LTP Tennis among their many victories together. They also were in their second consecutive Junior Grand Slam semifinal.
Navarro, an Ashley Hall junior and LTP Tennis star, and Beck, a product of Watkinsville, Ga.,who trains part-time at LTP's Randy Pate Academy, drew on their past experience of tournament successes to survive both tiebreakers to advance to the girls doubles championship match of the Junior Australian Open on Thursday in Melbourne.
The eighth-seeded Beck/Navarro team's 93-minute, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) victory over unseeded Daria Frayman of Russia and Federica Rossi of Italy didn't come without a measure of anxiousness. The match was pushed back a couple of hours due to the heat index rule that restricted play on the uncovered outer courts. The match didn't start until early evening.
"I'm super excited for the final tomorrow. Win or lose, I know it'll be a great match," Navarro said.
In this Junior Australian Open final, Beck and Navarro are scheduled to take on third seeds Natsumi Kawaguchi of Japan and Adrienn Nagy of Hungary on Friday.
"We played really well today and were able to execute our shots on the big points. We got a good lead in both tiebreakers and kept that momentum going," Navarro said.
"Getting through that match was super exciting, and I can't wait for tomorrow's final."
Things did get a little tight when Frayman held service to give her team a 6-5 lead in the second set. That meant Frayman and Rossi were only a service break and a match tiebreaker away from possibly ruining the night for Navarro and Beck.
But Beck stepped up and held service at 40-15 to force a seven-point tiebreaker. At least at that point, Beck and Navarro were assured of needing to win only one of a possible two tiebreakers.
They obviously didn't look forward to that possibility. They took an early lead and then won the last three points of the tiebreaker to earn a trip to the championship match.
"On match point we played 'I' formation," said Navarro, whose grandfather was a head football coach at Princeton and other colleges. "I served a slice tee and Chloe put away a forehand volley at the net."
Peter Ayers, their coach, said it was a "heck of a match, obviously two very evenly matched teams. Emma and Chloe took the court committed to go after something. They played to their strengths, and as close as the match was, their conviction never wavered. I believe that is what got them through."
