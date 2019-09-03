Charleston's Emma Navarro staged a dramatic third-set comeback, but it wasn't quite enough to keep the Junior U.S. Open's No. 1 girls singles seed in the running for a Junior Grand Slam tennis title on Tuesday in New York.

Navarro came within just a few points of coming all the way back from a 5-0 deficit in the third set before suffering a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 loss to hard-hitting 16-year-old Russian left-hander Oksana Selekhmeteva in the Junior U.S. Open's second round.

In the end, as in much of the match, Navarro couldn't keep the ball away from Selekhmeteva's left-handed forehands to Navarro's backhand corner.

Selekhmeteva hit 34 winners to Navarro's 20, but the Russian also committed 54 unforced errors.

A singles runner-up and doubles champion at the Junior French Open and a singles semifinalist at Junior Wimbledon, Navarro appeared to be on the verge of a very unlikely comeback when she served with a 40-15 lead while trailing, 5-4, in the third set of the one-hour and 56-minute midday match on the Grand Stand court at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

But the unseeded Selekhmeteva, a doubles runner-up at Junior Wimbledon, regained control of her sizzling forehands at that point to win three straight points to reach her second match point. She made good on this one by drilling a cross-court forehand winner from deep in the corner to end the match.

