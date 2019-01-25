Emma Navarro and Chloe Beck came up short in their bid to win their first Junior Grand Slam doubles title on Friday.
Playing in the girls doubles championship of the Junior Australian Open in Melbourne, the Americans lost to Adrienn Nagy of Hungary and Japanese left-hander Natsumi Kawaguchi, 6-4, 6-4.
Beck and Navarro were semifinalists in the 2018 Junior U.S. Open and arrived in Australia as the eighth-seeded team. Their third try, probably at the upcoming Junior French Open, may be the one to reward them with a Junior Grand Slam title.
"In the end, it was a special week," said LTP Tennis' Peter Ayers, the coach for Navarro and Beck. "I would like to think both girls grew tremendously from the experience. We are extremely excited about what's to come. Whenever you get that deep in a tournament, it's a given the opposition will be really good."
Nagy and Kawaguchi entered the tournament as the No. 3 seeds.
Kawaguchi's left-handed serves gave the Beck/Navarro team trouble as she yielded just two points in her first five service games. Beck and Navarro finally broke Kawaguchi in the ninth game of the second set to close to 5-4, but Navarro was broken right back in the no-ad 10th game to end the match.
Navarro, who lives in Charleston, and Beck, of Watkinsville, Ga., are both 17 and plan to attend Duke when they finish high school.
