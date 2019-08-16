West Ashley High School product Brett Toth, a graduate of the United States Military Academy, received a waiver from the U.S. Army so that he can immediately begin his NFL career.

Toth, a 6-6, 291-pound offensive lineman, is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Toth, who graduated from West Point in 2018 with a degree in nuclear engineering, is currently serving as a second lieutenant at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and has completed one year of a five-year service obligation.

Toth was the first Army player to play in the Senior Bowl after the 2018 season. The NFL's minimum salary for an undrafted rookie who makes the active roster is $495,000 this season.

+2 Trump decision could help West Ashley's Brett Toth get Army's permission to play in NFL Former West Ashley High school standout Brett Toth, an offensive lineman and 2018 graduate of West Point, is seeking a waiver from the Army to defer his two-year service commitment in order to play for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.

The waiver from the Army came after President Donald Trump directed the Dept. of Defense earlier this summer to change regulations to allow service academy graduates to play in the NFL prior to fulfilling their military obligations.

That was a reversal of a policy established in 2017 by former Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Under Army rules, Toth would have been obligated to serve one more year of active duty before becoming eligible to receive a waiver and join the reserves for an additional three years.

According to a CNN report, service academy graduates were allowed to play pro sports prior to their military obligations under President Barack Obama's administration. That policy was reversed by Mattis at the start of the Trump administration.