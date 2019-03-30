Brett Gardner appears to be readying for a big role on a championship team.
The Holly Hill native batted leadoff in the New York Yankees' 7-2 win over Baltimore Thursday on Opening Day.
That seemed unlikely a few months ago. In October, the Yankees played their American League Wild Card game for a chance to advance in the playoffs. Gardner wasn’t in the starting lineup.
“It’s obviously a little different, but the most important thing is just staying prepared and staying engaged,” he told reporters ahead of that game.
At age 35, the former College of Charleston star likely won’t be seeing his same workload of 140-plus games per season.
But after a spring like Gardner had, it’ll be hard for the Yankees to pigeonhole him to sunflower seeds and moral support.
Spring fever
Gardner made his big league debut in 2008 and is now the most tenured Yankee in the dugout.
Given his age, it felt like he’d be more of a backup when New York inked a one-year deal with him in late October, giving starting gigs to sluggers Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Aaron Hicks.
Then spring training happened.
And Gardner ripped the cover off the ball.
The Holly Hill native batted .394 through 15 games, including three homers and three stolen bases.
It’s unclear how such a strong spring will impact his role moving forward. Keep in mind, Hicks has been injured. His 27 long balls and 79 RBIs from last season warrant a starting role once he returns.
And for what it’s worth, aging outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury is also expected back from injury at some point this season.
But Garden still offers a lot in the leadoff role. He stole a team-high 16 bases last season and offered some power with 12 home runs, many of them courtesy of the short porch in Yankee Stadium.
‘Into the fire’
When wearing pinstripes, it’s hard to get noticed when you’re constantly surrounded by media magnets.
Last week, Gardner spoke to the New York Post about his arrival in the Bronx twelve years ago. His teammates then were Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Roger Clemens, Mariano Rivera, and others.
“I was thrown into the fire,” Gardner recalled in the interview. “In a way, I don’t think I have been here that long, but I guess when I look back, I have, obviously. Things change in a hurry.”
Nowadays, he’s surrounded by other A-listers, like Judge, Stanton, and Masahiro Tanaka.
But to his credit, the former College of Charleston outfielder has always found a way to standout.
In 2011, he led Major League Baseball with 49 stolen bases. In 2015, Gardner made the All-Star game. And a year later, he won a Gold Glove.
After a down season in 2018, Gardner will look to bounce back and make the most of this one year deal.
His team has a real shot at dethroning the Boston Red Sox and winning a ring. If they do, it’s a safe bet that Gardner will have made a major contribution to the cause.