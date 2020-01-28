As Anthony Johnson's 14-year NBA career began to wind down, he began to think about memories.

How could Johnson, whose unlikely journey went from Stall High School to College of Charleston to the NBA, best remember the great basketball players he faced off against?

The answer — sneakers.

"There were five players whose sneakers I wanted: Lebron, Kobe, Michael and Vince Carter and Gary Payton," Johnson said. "Being able to share the court with those guys, with what they were able to accomplish ... Those were my go-to guys that I really liked."

Those Kobe Bryant sneakers took on extra meaning for Johnson on Sunday, when Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash in California.

Bryant began his legendary NBA career in 1996-97, straight out of Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia. Johnson, a sturdy 6-3 guard from College of Charleston, was drafted by the Sacramento Kings the next year.

Johnson faced off against Kobe twice in the NBA Finals, when he was with the New Jersey Nets in 2002 and with the Orlando Magic in 2009. Kobe and the Los Angeles Lakers won both times.

That 2002 team featured Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe, and the Lakers won in four straight games.

"Those two guys were not from this planet," Johnson said. "To see the way they took it up three or four notches in the finals, that was quite impressive."

By 2009, Shaq was gone from the Lakers, and LA was clearly Kobe's team. Johnson, now with the Orlando Magic, had Dwight Howard on his side. But Kobe dominated, averaging 32.4 points and 7.4 assists as the Lakers won the title in five games.

Johnson recalled a special game against the young Kobe during his rookie season in 1997-98 with the Kings.

"I had my career-high of 22 points, but Kobe was not guarding me," Johnson said. "It was a tough game and here he was in his second year, saying 'Give me the ball so I can take us home.' It was my first interaction with this brash 18-year-old who thought he was better than anybody on the court, and he wanted to prove it."

As their careers progressed, Johnson was impressed by Kobe's insatiable desire to win and to get better.

"His work ethic was unbelievable," Johnson said. "Just striving to be the best player he could be, the best in the world, that was important to him. The way he embraced the work that it took and the emotional toughness it takes to accomplish that was amazing to see.

"You always knew that when he was in the building, he was going to find a way to will his team to victory. He'd never go down easily."

Johnson, who played for eight different NBA teams before retiring in 2010, was at first hesitant to approach Kobe with his sneaker request.

"Over the years, we would talk a little bit, just cordial small talk and things like that," he said. "I was kind of embarrassed to ask him for some sneakers, because of my competitive side. I didn't want to show any weakness to the opponent.

"But because my career was slowing down, I knew I wouldn't have many more opportunities. And he was great about it, very kind when I asked him. And when I was done playing, I took my son to a Lakers game and we went into the locker room to meet him, and he was great with my son, gave him a hug and told him to keep working on his game. I was very appreciative of that."

Johnson, 45, had just finished coaching a practice with his son's AAU team on Sunday when he learned about Kobe's death.

"He's one of the guys, when the Dream Team era players started to slow down, he helped bridge the gap to the era we have now," Johnson said. "Kobe played a big role in that, along with Allen Iverson, Kevin Garnett and Shaq.

"The fact that he was with his daughter, and over the past couple of years it looked like they developed a special bond, makes it even sadder," he said. "She was trying to become the second coming of Mamba. And then you had the kids and the other people on board, we can't forget them. It's just tragic that we have three or four families just torn apart and losing loved ones. We have to remember all of them."