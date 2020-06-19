Charleston runners should temper their expectations as temperature, humidity rise

It’s been unusually cool for the month of June, but as anyone who has lived in the Lowcountry knows, the heat and humidity of the summer is coming.

Most runners will tell you that the ideal conditions for achieving personal-best times and optimum training is around 50 to 55 degrees. The longer the run, the cooler you want it to be. A study done in France in 2017 and another conducted in Canada two years ago found that elite marathon runners – competitors who were running around the three-hour mark – were at their best when it was 49 degrees for men and around 51 degrees for women.

Oh, and overcast conditions were also preferred.

Now, most of us cannot finish a marathon in under three hours, and we won’t see thermostats hit the 50-degree mark for at least another four to five months. That means those of us who are type-A personalities and goal-oriented competitors (yes, I'm raising my hand) have to temper our expectations.

Cory Smith, an online running coach and founder of Run Your Personal Best, said his clients routinely get frustrated by slower times and harder workouts as the temperature and humidity rise.

“The key takeaway I tell all my clients is that they'll need to adjust their pacing for warm (over 70 degrees) and humid days,” said Smith, who has clients in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia. “It is common to find once-easy paces feel harder as it gets warmer, leaving them to assume they are regressing. I'm have to tell them, all the time, they are not. It's the heat.”

Understanding why a person’s pace suffers when it gets hot can help runners deal with the frustration of training at a slower pace.

“As you run, your core body temperature raises,” said Smith, who ran collegiately at Villanova University. “In an effort to maintain a safe core temperature, your body adapts by directing a greater percentage of blood flow to the surface of the skin. The higher the temperature, humidity and dew point, the more blood will be directed to the skin surfaces to be cooled.”

This increase in blood toward the skin causes a major problem for runners and endurance athletes because it reduces the amount of blood available for the working muscles, and blood is a key ingredient in the process of generating energy. As if that’s not enough to fight through, you’re also able to take in less oxygen when it's hotter, which means less oxygen is supplied to your muscles.

"Having less blood and oxygen flowing to your muscles is like trying to water your garden with a leaking hose," Smith explained. "Sure, you’ll get it done, but it will be slower. The same goes for your running pace – sure, you’ll able to do it, it will just be slower.

"When we used to race against guys that trained at altitude, they had an advantage when they were at sea level. We called it the EPO (blood doping) effect. So when runners train in the summer, and then the fall rolls around, it feels like you are having the same kind of EPO effect.”

Smith has a couple of suggestions for training in the summer months.

• Run by perceived effort versus actual pace time.

“This is something you’ll hear experienced runners say all the time, ‘just run by effort,’” Smith said. “Running by perceived effort is judging your running pace by effort, or how hard it feels versus how fast you're moving as measured in average mile pace. Because our bodies have to work harder in higher temps and humidity, by using the perceived effort scale in the summer it will account for the additional stress heat places on our system.”

•Adjust your goals.

Summer is not a time for best performances, especially in longer distances like half-marathon and marathons. Physiologically speaking, your body just doesn’t cope well in higher temperatures.

“I have to talk several clients off a ledge every summer because they see a drop in performance,” Smith said. “They are used to a certain performance level, and when it’s not reached, they get frustrated. It’s normal. When the cool temperatures return, your body will feel the difference and your times will reflect the change.”