Charleston roller derby team members among skaters uniting for racial equality on Saturday

Rollerblading and skateboarding groups in the Charleston area, including a semi-pro roller derby league, are joining a national movement meant to spread unity and fight racial injustice.

Saturday has been designated as National Roll Out Day. Rollerbladers, skateboarders, bicyclists and anyone else with wheels are invited to do the activity they love most while showing solidarity.

In the Lowcountry, organizers are asking people to convene at the Charleston Battery at 5 p.m and cycle through downtown. Participants are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear face coverings to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Lonnie Castellano said the idea first started with an African American female skater based in Atlanta. Castellano is an administrator with the Charleston branch of CIB (Chicks in Bowls), which deems itself a “global source for all things rollerskate.”

The event comes after several weeks of protests across the nation stemming from the recent killings of unarmed black men and women at the hands of police.

Castellano said CIB is all about inclusion, which is why it’s necessary to give credit to the black woman who started the effort, and to support the fight against racial inequality.

"For us, this is also about looking at the culture of rollerblading," she said. "The black community has contributed so much to what we do, and so we have to show unity and let people know that this is an inclusive space."

In addition to the CIB chapter, members of the Lowcountry Highrollers will also take part. The Highrollers are an all-female adult roller derby league that includes three home teams that play each other, and two traveling teams that compete against opponents from other areas.

Tracy Doutaz, the president of the league, said it was a no-brainer for them to participate. She’s unsure of how many players will attend, but says players will be there to support the effort.

"Rollerblading has always been welcoming of everyone, and that’s something we strive to promote," Doutaz said. "We share a common goal of equality for all, and it’s important for people in all walks of life to come together."

Another group expected to participate is Rollerblade Charleston. Group member JT Adee said their goal is to "erase hate and spread good vibes," while also doing something positive for the community.

That’s why they’re encouraging people to donate to the Charleston Promise Neighborhood, an organization that provides for the well-being and education of children in high poverty areas. Adee said those who want to donate can visit charlestonpromise.org.

“We’re trying to do anything we can to spread positivity,” he said. “It doesn’t cost anything to be nice to each other.”