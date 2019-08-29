The next four days at Riley Park will feel something like a family-friendly movie: there will be something for everyone.

There's the excitement of being part of history as the RiverDogs attempt to break the single-season attendance record on the final weekend of the season. And one lucky fan could win $6,000 in the last helicopter drop of the year.

Not to mention the fun of bringing man’s best friend to the stadium for a baseball game, or the sadness of departing Riley Park one last time in 2019.

In short, the Charleston RiverDogs have a lot going on during their final homestand of the season.

"The season is a long grind, so when we start getting to the end of the August, I think it reinvigorates everyone," said team president Dave Echols.

Charleston RiverDogs homestand Who: Charleston RiverDogs vs Greenville Drive Where: Riley Park When: Friday at 7:05 p.m.; Saturday at 6:05 p.m.; Sunday at 5:05 p.m.; Monday at 2:05 p.m. Tickets: riverdogs.com

The fun begins Friday when the New York Yankees’ Class A affiliate opens a four-game series against the Greenville Drive, the Boston Red Sox Class A team.

Attendance record

With the all-time season attendance record within reach, the RiverDogs are hoping to pack Riley Park for all four home games.

The team is sitting at 287,303 fans this season. The record is 305,622, set in 2017.

The RiverDogs were on their way to eclipsing the attendance record last season when Mother Nature threw them a curve. Rainouts and rain delays take a toll late in the season.

But they’re in reach this season, needing to average 4,580 fans per night over the final four games to break the record. The team is averaging 4,353 per game this season.

“The Charleston market is growing, and so every year that gives us a chance to connect with more fans,” Echols said. “When you see us getting more and more folks to the park each year, it lets us know that we're making a difference in our community.”

Helicopter Drop

No one’s done it yet this season, so the pot has grown to $6,000. That’s how much a fan could win Saturday after the game during a helicopter drop of bouncing balls.

Each fan will receive a number that corresponds to the balls being dropped onto the field. The prize will be awarded to the fan whose ball lands inside the designated circle at home plate. A lesser prize will be awarded to the fan who comes closest to the circle.

Other promotions

The four-game homestand will include several other promotions for fans.

Friday will have postgame fireworks. And entry into the game will be $1 off at the box office for any fan wearing red.

In addition to the helicopter drop, Saturday's game features up to four free tickets for local law enforcement who present a badge or proper identification.

On Sunday, kids 12 and under can eat for free, play catch on the field before the game and run the bases after the game.

And Monday, fans can bring their dogs to the stadium and chow down on $1 hot dogs and beers.