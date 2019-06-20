Canaan Smith was thankful for the South Atlantic League All-Star break.
Not just because he was one of seven Charleston RiverDogs selected for the game, and one of two Charleston players to participate in the Home Run Derby.
But after seeing the third-most plate appearances on his team, along with patrolling the outfield for the RiverDogs, Smith was tired. And like the rest of his teammates, he needed a short break before jumping back into the playoff hunt in the second half of the season.
“There’s definitely a little fatigue so this break came at the right time,” said Smith. “But it’s been a fun ride and I think we’re ready to get back out there.”
The second half of the SAL season began Thursday for the RiverDogs, the New York Yankees’ Class A affiliate. They’ll look to bounce back after a disappointing end to the first half, starting with a road series against the Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers).
Charleston sat atop the SAL Southern Division standings for more than a month. Keeping that lead before the All-Star break would have secured a playoff spot in September. But the RiverDogs allowed Lexington to creep past them in the final week of the first half.
“It’s frustrating, but it’s not how you start,” Smith said Thursday. “It’s how you finish. We have a talented roster and we’re going to try and make it happen this time around.”
Smith may not be around to help the RiverDogs win the second half. The way he’s playing, he could get a promotion before the end of the season.
His .309 batting average is the best on the team and is tied for fifth in the SAL. His seven homers are tied for second on the RiverDogs, and his 30 RBIs are tied for third.
Smith says he’s being careful not to change approach at the plate. It’s what made him the Yankees' fourth-round pick in 2017, and what got him to the All-Star Game earlier this week.
“There’s no pressure,” he said. “As long as I keep doing what I’m doing and giving it my all, I think good things will keep happening.
After a seven-game road swing, the RiverDogs return to Riley Park for seven games beginning June 27.