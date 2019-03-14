Riley Park, home of the Charleston RiverDogs and The Citadel baseball teams, will now be a smoke-and tobacco-free stadium.
The RiverDogs announced Thursday that cigars, cigarettes, chewing tobacco, e-cigarettes and vapor mechanisms will be prohibited at the ballpark.
The policy is a joint effort between the baseball team and the City of Charleston, and will include all game-day events for the RiverDogs and The Citadel. It will also include non-game day events, such as private parties using Riley Park facilities.
The new policy applies to the grounds inside and around Riley Park. The RiverDogs, a Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees, will play their home opener on April 11.