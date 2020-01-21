Two things became clear as Charlie T. RiverDog made his grand entrance at the school library inside Memminger Elementary.

For starters, the Charleston RiverDogs' mascot is as popular in person as he is on Twitter, where his account has 1,374 followers.

Secondly, Charlie and the rest of the minor league baseball team's promotional staff know how to get a group of kids excited about reading.

“This class engaged with us really well,” Nate Kurant, the RiverDogs’ promotions director, said Tuesday after reading "Batter Up Wombat" to a room filled with young students at the downtown Charleston school. “I love reading and I’m glad we’re able to be a part of it.”

The RiverDogs’ annual Reading Around the Bases initiative is a partnership between the team and the Charleston County School District that promotes literacy.

On Tuesday, 23 elementary schools Charleston County began a 10-week incentive program centered on baseball.

Each student received a reading challenge packet with a scorecard and tracking sheet: 100 pages equals a single, 200 equals a double, 300 a triple and 500 a home run.

All second-grade students are invited to the team’s Education Day on May 27. The top 25 readers from each school with be in attendance and honored in a pregame celebratory parade.

“It’s a great incentive for our kids,” said Kristyn Palazzolo, the librarian at Memminger. “When a sports team like the RiverDogs tells them how cool reading is, that encourages them to pick up a book.”

Overall, Palazzolo said the kids at Memminger do pretty well with reading, thanks to several other programs the school has in place. But having a professional baseball team as a partner is an added benefit.

“They were so excited when they found out the RiverDogs were coming. And of course, they asked if Charlie was coming, too,” she added. “It's really awesome because it lets them know that becoming better readers will work to their benefit.”

The RiverDogs, the Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have taken a vested interest in youth literacy for nearly 30 years.

“Reading Around the Bases continues to be an integral part of the RiverDogs’ community outreach plan,” said Dave Echols, the team president. “This program is an excellent way for our team and staff to support and ‘Make Fun’ with local youth in an interactive manner, while making a difference in our backyard.”