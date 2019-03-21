Roughly two months before Duke's Zion Williamson walks across the stage on NBA Draft night, the Charleston RiverDogs will hold their own version of the draft at Riley Park.
The winner of the RiverDogs’ draft night won’t sign a multimillion dollar deal, but he or she will take home $1,000 in cash.
The RiverDogs have planned a bevy of ways to entertain baseball fans again this season. On Thursday, the New York Yankees' minor league club released its 2019 promotions calendar, complete with quirky ideas to engage its fans.
"We're coming off of back-to-back years of surpassing 300,000 fans, so we're excited about what we have to offer this year," said Dave Echols, the team president. "I'm ecstatic about this calendar and all of the fun things we're able to offer."
On April 13, the team’s draft night will give fans a chance to hit a $1,000 half-court shot. Similar to the real NBA draft, participants must be 19 years or older.
The team will host Balloons Night on June 15. Each person who walks through the turnstiles will receive a balloon to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the movie “Up.” At the same time, fans will release their balloons into the sky. The RiverDogs are working on getting a couple to hold a balloon gender reveal on that night.
Other zany promotions on the RiverDogs' calendar include:
May 9: The first 1,000 fans will receive a bar of soap that smells like a baseball glove.
May 14: C-Night will include free entry for all students who bring a report card with a grade of “C” on it. The night also will include food specials that start with the letter “C,” and the chance to meet a C-list celebrity. The team will be wearing Charleston C jerseys on that night.
July 20: “The World’s Largest Moonlanding” night will include souvenir moon t-shirts for the first 1,000 fans, moonwalking and moon pies. During the seventh inning stretch, fans will all “land on their moons” for the largest ever moon landing. Bonus: If the game is shorter than Neil Armstrong’s 2 hours, 31 minutes and 40 seconds on the moon, fans will go home with a free game voucher.
In addition to the theme nights, the RiverDogs are bringing back their weekly promos, including dollar hot dogs and beers on Mondays, and Thirsty Thursdays.
For the full promotional schedule, visit www.milb.com/charleston