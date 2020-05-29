Charleston RiverDogs moving ahead amid minor league player cuts, uncertainty about season

With so much uncertainty surrounding baseball because of the coronavirus, hundreds of minor league players were cut this week in what could be just the beginning of major reductions within the minor league system.

The news of more cuts came Thursday and follows an announcement earlier in the month that the MLB draft, scheduled for June 10, will be significantly hacked from 40 rounds to a mere five.

All of this comes as the MLB and Minor League Baseball work to renew their Professional Baseball Agreement, which expires later this year. The new agreement will include the elimination of 42 minor league clubs.

Despite all of these unprecedented measures, the Charleston RiverDogs, a Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees, say they will continue as usual.

Rosters had not yet been solidified before the season was postponed, so player cuts will have no bearing on the team.

The RiverDogs are reopening their offices at Riley Park on Monday, with modified hours and implementation of social distancing guidelines.

“The decision by the MLB to cut minor league players does not have impact on the RiverDogs' front office staff,” said Dave Echols, the president and general manager of the team.

Echols said there would be an obvious impact if Major League Baseball decides to cancel the MiLB season altogether. A decision has not yet been made on that front.

Player cuts occur every year around this time as teams make room for a new influx of prospects after the draft in June. But the numbers this year, which could be more than 1,000, are not typical.

Marvin Goldklang, a part owner of the RiverDogs and Yankees, does expect numbers within their organization to be higher this year.

The rest of team ownership includes Goldklang's sons, Jeff and Michael, longtime marketing guru Mike Veeck, and actor Bill Murray, among others.

Goldklang did not project how many more prospects would be out of a job.

“This year is unusual because of a combination of factors, including uncertainties this year surrounding the pandemic and the fact that major league teams seem to be preparing for contraction of the minor league system,” Goldklang said.

He added that he has not received word on the status of minor league baseball this season.

“The RiverDogs remain in wait-and-see mode, along with most of the rest of the country,” he said.