Charleston RiverDogs manager says robo umps could be good for baseball

Charging out of the dugout and getting in an umpire’s face to argue a called third strike was a pretty common occurrence for Luis Dorante.

These days, Dorante, who will serve as the Charleston RiverDogs’ manager this season, is a bit more calm. He proudly says he’s only been tossed out of two games in the past five years and doesn't plan on it happening in 2020 during his second stint with the RiverDogs.

So what does Dorante think of minor league baseball's experimentation with robo umps, a new technology that calls ball and strikes?

“It’ll take some time to adjust, but it could end up being good for the game,” Dorante said.

The long haul

Major League Baseball and its 160 affiliate minor league clubs are currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. But assuming they’re able to play this year, nine clubs in the MiLB Florida State League will use an automated balls and strikes (ABS) system at their stadiums.

The system will be a more accurate version of the pitch tracker fans see on their screens during televised games. But that technology is only used for the viewing public.

The ABS system will be used in real time to call pitches rather than the home plate umpire. Exceptions include check swings and situations where balls bounce in front of the plate. In those instances, the home plate umpire will make the call.

No timetable has been stated for when more minor league teams will use the system, but MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in January that it will be part of baseball’s future.

“We believe over the long haul it’s going to be more accurate,” he said. “It will reduce controversy in the game and be good for the game.”

Rewarded

That’s how former Citadel pitcher JP Sears sees it. The 24-year-old Sumter native has been pitching in the New York Yankees’ farm system the past couple of years, including a 2018 campaign with the RiverDogs, New York’s Class A affiliate.

Sears said he doesn’t know much about the automated system but believes it could be a way to make the game better.

“Every year hitters get stronger and better, and so do pitchers,” he said. “Anything we can do to make the game as fair as possible seems like a good thing.”

On the coaching side of things, Casey Dykes, a hitting coach in the Yankees organization, said he’s excited for what the technology will bring to the game.

His job in the minor leagues is to get batters ready for the big-league strike zone. So a system that provides more accuracy and consistency can make hitters even better, Dykes said.

“Hitters need to be rewarded when they take balls and pitchers should be rewarded for making good pitches,” he said. “The frustrating thing for a hitter is knowing you did your job but the umpire made a mistake. So this will erase a lot of that.”

Human element

When the ABS system was introduced a few years ago, critics showed no interest in removing the human element from the game.

World Series champion and Gold Glove pitcher Adam Wainwright spoke out earlier this year, as did fellow All-Star pitcher Sean Doolittle, who won a ring last season with the Washington Nationals.

Both believe the human aspect of the game - such as a catcher being able to influence 50/50 pitches, or understanding how a specific umpire calls a game - would be lost due to technology.

In so many ways, Dorante understands. Many of the veteran players and coaches will have to make a huge adjustment in that regard.

“It’ll take some time to adjust,” the RiverDogs manager said. “But that’s the nature of the game. It’s always changing and evolving and we have to make adjustments and be ready to adapt as well.”

On a lighter note, Dorante said arguing calls has always been a good way to get his players and fans fired up. Granted, his goal is never to get ejected from the game.

But there’s nothing like hearing the home fans cheer while he’s giving his two cents to the home plate umpire.