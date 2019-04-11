Tegan Tomlinson, 5, gives Chelsea the mascot a hug holding her Chelsea doll during the Charleston RiverDogs home opener against the Greensboro Grasshoppers April 11, 2019 at Riley Park in Charleston. Andrew Whitaker/Staff
Although he’s a lifelong Philadelphia Phillies fan, Stephen Wines tensed up like the rest of Riley Park when the Charleston RiverDogs’ defense loaded the bases in the first inning.
Also right on schedule, Wines joined in the celebratory ovation when Charleston’s pitcher delivered a strikeout to get his team out of the jam.
Little did he know, he and his family were part of history. They were part of the 8,046 fans who walked through the turnstiles Thursday for the RiverDogs’ home opener.
That’s the fifth highest attendance in team history. The most ever was 8,426 fans in 2007 for the season opener.
“It’s always fun coming out to the stadium,” Wines said as his daughter wriggled in his lap.
Charleston, the low-level Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees, fell to 4-4 on the season with a 4-0 loss to the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Sally League affiliate.
But true to their roots, the RiverDogs got the fun going long before the team took the field. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg played the piano behind home plate during pregame festivities and threw the ceremonial first pitch.
And when the team was announced, the players walked through the stands and shot confetti through the crowd.
The festive environment is one of the reasons Wines instantly embraced the RiverDogs five years ago when he made the move from Philadelphia to West Ashley.
The same goes for Lauren Whittemore, a Summerville resident who moved from Ohio a decade ago.
Like most other in attendance, Thursday wasn’t her first trip to Riley Park.
“The energy is always really high here,” she said while music from the DJ booth echoed in the background. “There’s always something fun going on.”
Dylan Sides, another loyal fan, agreed. He’s been attending RiverDogs games since he moved from Michigan 11 years ago, and said Riley Park always feels like a big party.
That was evidenced by the bean bag in his hand and by his opponents, who sipped beers as they fell victim to his corn hole skills.
Shaking hands after securing the victory, Sides said he couldn’t ask for much more.
“That’s what I like about coming here,” he said. “They always have fun stuff going on, and you get to meet people, and hang with friends. It’s just a really cool environment.”
With more than 8,000 in attendance, the RiverDogs are off to a good start as they try to reach the 300,000-fan benchmark for the third straight year.
It’s the latest reminder that the RiverDogs are a major part of the culture in Charleston, said Dave Echols, the team president.
Members of Good Clean Fun perform for guests waiting outside the gates during the Charleston RiverDogs home opener against the Greensboro Grasshoppers April 11, 2019 at Riley Park in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
From left, Katherine Canady, Megan Eller and Kristin Freise take a selfie during the Charleston RiverDogs home opener against the Greensboro Grasshoppers April 11, 2019 at Riley Park in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
The American flag is brought out by the color guard for the playing of the national anthem during the Charleston RiverDogs home opener against the Greensboro Grasshoppers April 11, 2019 at Riley Park in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Mayor John Tecklenburg hugs Chris Singleton after the first pitch during the Charleston RiverDogs home opener against the Greensboro Grasshoppers April 11, 2019 at Riley Park in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A prosthetic leg is lifted into the air as a fan cheers during the Charleston RiverDogs home opener against the Greensboro Grasshoppers April 11, 2019 at Riley Park in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Charleston's Eduardo Torrealba is tagged out by Greensboro's Mason Martin during the Charleston RiverDogs home opener against the Greensboro Grasshoppers April 11, 2019 at Riley Park in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Greensboro's Rodolfo Castro falls over after catching the ball during the Charleston RiverDogs home opener against the Greensboro Grasshoppers April 11, 2019 at Riley Park in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
