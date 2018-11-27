Only a handful of players in Major League Baseball history have won World Series rings with both the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.
One member of that exclusive club, former outfielder Johnny Damon, is coming to the Holy City on Feb. 1 to speak at the Charleston RiverDogs’ Hot Stove Banquet.
The RiverDogs, a Class A affiliate of the Yankees, host the banquet every year. Damon is an ideal candidate for the job, said Ben Azbug, the assistant general manager of the team.
“He’s someone who could give the inside scoop on what it’s like to play for both teams in arguably the most heated rivalry in sports,” Azbug said. “Getting those stories will be really fun for fans.”
The banquet will be at the Charleston Gaillard Center and will start at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour and silent auction. Items up for grabs will include memorabilia from past speakers, collectibles from RiverDogs co-owner Bill Murray, and vacation packages, among other prizes.
Damon put together a decorated, 18-year career in the big leagues while playing for seven teams.
His first six seasons were spent with the Kansas City Royals, followed by a year with the Oakland Athletics.
Then, Damon signed a multi-year deal with Boston and played outfield for the team from 2002 to 2005. That span included two All-Star nods and the 2004 World Series championship. After his stint with the Red Sox, Damon signed a four-year deal with New York ahead of the 2006 season.
His first season in pinstripes, he finished 15th in MVP voting, batting .285 with 24 homers and 80 RBIs. His final season with the Yankees, Damon helped the team capture its 27th World Series ring.
From there, Damon played a season each with the Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Indians.
He finished his career as one of only 75 players to steal 400 or more bases, with career totals of 109 home runs and 1,139 RBIs with a .284 batting average.
“As someone who loves baseball, Johnny seemed to be the heart and soul of those teams,” Azbug added. “He exemplified grit and passion and I think that’s what people remember him for, in addition to his success.”
Tickets for the Hot Stove Banquet can be purchased at riverdogs.com or by calling (843) 577-3647.