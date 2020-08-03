Charleston RiverDogs financially strong as pandemic puts squeeze on minor league baseball

The Charleston RiverDogs' ownership group says the minor league baseball team is in good financial shape and continues to pay its lease to operate Riley Park, which sits empty this summer because of the coronavirus.

With the exception of a Payment Protection Program loan that most minor league clubs received, the team has not sought any financial assistance or restructuring of their agreement with the City of Charleston.

The baseball team's lease agreement with the city for 2020 calls for the RiverDogs to pay $383,000 for Riley Park and another $150,000 to use the Fishburne parking lot.

“We are in full compliance with our lease requirements, which have not been modified as a result of the pandemic,” said Marvin Goldklang, a principal owner of the RiverDogs and a part owner of the New York Yankees.

After Major League Baseball reached a deal with its players to have a 60-game season, the league and MiLB released a joint statement that officially nixed the 2020 season for the 160 minor league clubs.

The cancellation is devastating, but Goldklang says the RiverDogs, a Class A affiliate of the Yankees, are in good standing. Goldklang's sons, Jeff and Michael, are also part of the Charleston ownership group, along with longtime marketing guru Mike Veeck and comic actor Bill Murray, among others.

Jason Freier, the managing owner of the Columbia Fireflies, said the team was also approved for the PPP loan, one that provides federal funds for small businesses to keep their employees on the payroll.

In addition, Freier said many teams are advocating for the RESTART Act, one that offers more funding with less requirements on when to spend it. The goal of the act is to assist businesses that have been hit the hardest by COVID-19 and will need several months to recuperate. The bill has bipartisan support and Freier is hopeful it will be signed into law.

Almost all of the MiLB teams will be eligible, including the Fireflies, the Class A affiliate of the New York Mets.

“Our industry is uniquely hit hard because we’re almost entirely shut down,” he said. “We spent seven months spending money, anticipating a season that never showed up.”

Elsewhere, minor league clubs are finding other ways to reduce the monetary hit to their bottom line.

In North Carolina, the Winston-Salem Dash, the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, reached a deal with the city last month to defer its lease payment for six months. The deferred balance will be paid out over the remaining 19 years of the contract.

In Manchester, N.H., city officials are trying to secure $1 million from the state’s CARES Act funding to help pay the lease for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, a double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Goldklang and Freier said their teams have not had to go those routes. But they also know they’re two of the fortunate ones.

“Dating back to last season, we’re talking about a 19-month gap between baseball games,” Freier added. “Help is certainly needed and so we’ll continue monitoring what type of options the government will provide.”