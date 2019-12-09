The people who knew and loved Rebecca Veeck want everyone to remember her smile and how she always treated others with respect.

That’s why Thursday’s RebeccaFest at Charleston's Riley Park will be about celebrating her life and continuing research for Batten disease. Rebecca Veeck died of the disease on Sept. 30, 2019. She was 27.

RebeccaFest will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday. The event, which is free and open to the public, will include jump castles, face-painting, jugglers, hot air balloon rides and other activities.

Donations will be accepted to fund research for Batten disease, a fatal disease of the nervous system that causes blindness, seizures and loss of motor skills.

“Rebecca will be greatly missed by all that knew her and came in contact with her, but the joy, happiness, and smiles she brought to all of us will live on forever,” the Charleston RiverDogs said in a statement.

Her parents, Mike and Libby, as well as the rest of her family and friends, will always cherish the way she embraced life in spite of her condition.

Her love for baseball was handed down by her father, an executive with the RiverDogs and owner of the St. Paul Saints, a minor league team in the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.

Her grandfather, MLB Hall of Famer Bill Veeck, won the 1948 World Series as the owner of the Cleveland Indians.

Rebecca and her family inspired countless charitable efforts, like the RiverDogs' annual Kindness for Blindness event that raises money for the Storm Eye Institute at the MUSC.

Those are the types of things RiverDogs’ President Dave Echols wants people to know when the team opens its gates to the public on Thursday.

“It’s a hard thing to talk about, quite honestly,” Echols said. “Rebecca was such a fixture for us and what we do as a ballclub. It’s just a scary disease and we want to do everything we can to draw more awareness while celebrating Rebecca.”